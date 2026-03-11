Giannis Antetokounmpo Explains Why It Doesn’t Matter That Bam Adebayo Took 43 Free Throws To Score 83 Points

Giannis Antetokounmpo says all that matters is that Bam Adebayo scored 83 points.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks for a shot against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

You’d imagine an NBA player would be celebrated universally for an 80-point game, but that hasn’t been the case when it comes to Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo. Adebayo racked up 83 points, the second-most in a single game in NBA history, in the Heat’s 150-129 win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, but the fact that he attempted 43 free throws is being held against him.

It is one of the reasons why Adebayo’s incredible achievement is being diminished in some corners, but Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo thinks the number of free throws does not matter. Antetokounmpo was asked if he knew about the performance in his media session following the Bucks’ 129-114 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

“I heard guys,” Antetokounmpo said. “83. Incredible. Incredible. Speaks volumes in his hard work. I haven’t seen the game. I have to watch the game and see.”

It was then brought up that Adebayo went 36-43 from the line, and Antetokounmpo dismissed the comment.

“It doesn’t matter how you get there,” Antetokounmpo stated. “All that means that you got it. Like in 10, 20, 30 years from now, nobody’s going to remember how many free throws he shot. I don’t think I remember how many shots Kobe [Bryant] shot or how many free throws he made or threes. All you remember is 81. Wilt [Chamberlain], 100. You don’t remember that. So, at the end of the day, he got 83 points.”

Antetokounmpo is pretty much on point here. Because of all the outrage about Adebayo’s free throws, there has been a focus on how Wilt Chamberlain and Kobe Bryant scored 100 and 81 points, respectively. If you’d asked the average fan a week ago, though, they would have had absolutely no idea how many field goals and free throws Chamberlain and Bryant attempted. All they would have known was 100 and 81.

In case you haven’t looked it up yet, Chamberlain got to 100 for the Philadelphia Warriors against the New York Knicks on March 2, 1962, by going 36-63 from the field and 28-32 from the free throw line. Bryant then put up 81 for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 22, 2006, by going 28-46 from the field, 7-13 from beyond the arc, and 18-20 from the line.

Adebayo wasn’t as efficient as these two, as he went 20-43 from the field, 7-22 from beyond the arc, and, of course, 36-43 from the line. To go with the free throws, criticism has also come the Heat’s way for intentionally fouling the Wizards and keeping the 28-year-old in the game when the contest was all but over.

Well, the Warriors were fouling the Knicks back then, too, for Chamberlain. As for Bryant, he played almost the entire fourth quarter against the Raptors despite the Lakers leading by double digits in the final minutes.

Was it pretty what Adebayo and the Heat were doing down the stretch? No, it wasn’t, but all this talk about there needing to be an asterisk next to this performance is absurd. At the end of the day, this man scored 83 points in an NBA game and deserves respect. The fact that the Heat won the game is another positive in Antetokounmpo’s eyes.

“Great way to help your team win a game,” Antetokounmpo said. “I know that his family, his close friends, they’re extremely excited and happy for him. And again, speaks volume in his hard work. I know Bam. He works his butt off every single day. He never cheats the game, and seeing a guy like him doing something like this is incredible.”

Funnily enough, the Bucks take on the Heat next at Kaseya Center on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Antetokounmpo joked they’ll be holding Adebayo to 82 points that night.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Robert Horry Says Bam Adebayo 83-Point-Game Needs An Asterisk
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like