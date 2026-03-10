NBA Fans In Shock After Bam Adebayo Drops 83 Points To Beat Kobe Bryant’s Impossible Record

Bam Adebayo just had the kind of night stars spend years dreaming about. In a 150-129 win against the Wizards at Kaseya Center, Bam managed to score a whopping 83 points, breaking Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game, to secure the second-best scoring performance in NBA history.

Bam’s final statline was 83 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks on 46.5% shooting (20-43) and 31.8% shooting from three (7-22), and 82.1% shooting from the free-throw line (32-39). He was a team-high +20 in nearly 42 minutes.

With averages of 18.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game this season, Bam has been having a stellar season for the Heat, but nobody was expecting this kind of night. He was hot from the jump, scoring consistently throughout the game in his usual spots. Of course, he earned many of his points at the line, and he made it a point to stay aggressive and draw plenty of fouls as he got tired down the stretch.

On X, fans expressed complete shock and awe at the feat. Kobe’s 81-point scoring record stood unbeaten for over 20 years, until tonight. The only other players to come close recently have been Donovan Mitchell (71), Damian Lillard (71), and Luka Doncic (73). Now, some are calling it one of the greatest single-game performances of all-time.

“Passing Kobe’s 81 for 2nd all time,” wrote one fan. “Does anyone else think this might be the best single-game performance of the century?”

The biggest gripe with his historic game today was the fact that he made 36 free throws, out-shooting the entire Wizards team. Fans were quick to notice that fact, and they tried to use it to discredit the performance.

“FAKE a** 80-point game,” wrote one critic. “They’re up 26, intentionally fouling to get Bam the ball. He shot 43 free throws!!! F*CKING EMBARRASSING, this is everything wrong with the NBA, crazy stat padding.”

While Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game still holds the top spot, some fans are arguing that his record just doesn’t hold up, given the state of the league and the lack of video evidence. In their minds, Bam’s 83 is the real number one.

“Where I’m from, Wilt’s record ain’t real,” one fan wrote. “Bam Adebayo has the record.”

When it comes to records like this, you usually think of guards or forwards in today’s NBA. That’s what makes this game so shocking: it came from someone who is not particularly known for their scoring.

“If you asked 100 thousand people who they thought would break Kobe’s record, 1 would answer Bam,” one fan wrote. “And that would be Aja.”

It wasn’t just the fans who were speaking their minds. Even LeBron James had a special reaction, posting a short but special message to the Heat big man.

“BAM BAM BAM,” wrote James with a series of flame emojis.

As good as Bam’s performance was today, that doesn’t meanit was perfect. He committed five turnovers, was intentionally hogging the ball in a blowout game, and shot below 50% from the field (and from three). Bryant’s 81-point game, meanwhile, came on 60.9% shooting, 53.8% shooting from three, and 90% shooting from the free-throw line.

Ultimately, Kobe’s career-high was muchmore efficient (and came on fewer free throws), but you still have to give credit to Bam. In today’s NBA, it’s tough to reach numbers that high, especially during a blowout win toward the end of the season. Nevertheless, Bam pulled it off, and it’s not a showing that anyone will soon forget.