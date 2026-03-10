Dwight Howard Files For Divorce From His Wife After Getting Called Out For Alleged Drug Use And CPS Taking Their Daughter

Dwight Howard has officially filed for divorce from his wife, Amy Luciani, bringing a dramatic end to their marriage after a series of explosive allegations surfaced publicly over the weekend. The filing comes just over a year after the couple tied the knot in January 2025 and follows a chaotic social media dispute that quickly went viral.

According to reports, Howard filed the divorce paperwork on March 9, claiming the marriage is ‘irretrievably broken.’ The filing states that the two are now living in a ‘bona fide state of separation with no hope of reconciliation.’ The move came only hours after Luciani posted emotional videos online accusing the former NBA star of serious misconduct inside their home.

In the viral clips, Luciani alleged that Howard has been struggling with cocaine use and claimed that Child Protective Services had removed their daughter from the house after authorities were called multiple times. During one of the videos, she even held up what appeared to be a plastic bag containing a white powdery substance, which she claimed was cocaine.

Luciani also made disturbing accusations about the environment inside their home, claiming police had visited the property three times in less than three months. She said she initially tried to support Howard through what she described as a difficult situation, believing it was her responsibility as his wife.

The situation quickly spiraled into a public family dispute involving multiple people connected to Howard. His former partner, Royce Reed, who shares a son with the eight-time NBA All-Star, responded strongly on social media after Luciani’s accusations went viral. Reed argued that many of the issues now being discussed publicly had existed for years, suggesting the current controversy was not entirely surprising.

Meanwhile, Howard’s eldest son, Braylon, also commented on the situation in a video circulating online. While he did not directly address the allegations, his remarks hinted at long-standing tension within the family.

Despite the growing public drama, Howard has not directly addressed the allegations made by Luciani. Instead, his response has come through legal action. Along with the divorce filing, the two reportedly filed mutual restraining orders preventing either party from harming the other or interfering with property, finances, or their children.

The couple’s relationship had already shown signs of trouble before the latest developments. Luciani previously filed for divorce less than six months after their wedding in 2025, though she later withdrew the petition as the pair attempted to reconcile. Howard also filed a divorce petition at one point before removing it.

This latest filing appears to signal the final collapse of the relationship.

Howard, who last played in the NBA during the 2021-2022 season, has remained largely out of the league spotlight in recent years. Yet the former champion and three-time Defensive Player of the Year now finds himself at the center of one of the most talked-about off-court controversies in basketball.

With serious accusations involving alleged drug use, family conflict, and CPS involvement, the situation continues to draw widespread attention online. For now, the legal process is underway, and it remains unclear whether Howard will publicly respond to the allegations as the divorce proceedings move forward.