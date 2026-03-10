Dillon Brooks Says Kobe Bryant Is His GOAT; Calls Michael Jordan Anthony Edwards With An Unguardable Shot

The NBA’s GOAT debate has largely come down to Michael Jordan and LeBron James for fans and the media, but players of today and of years past often bring up another name: Kobe Bryant. Bryant is held in much higher regard by those who have played in the NBA, and Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks called him his GOAT during an appearance on content creator Neon’s stream.

“Kobe,” Brooks said when asked to name his GOAT.

Bryant, of course, had an incredible 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He won five NBA titles, two Finals MVPs, one MVP, and two scoring titles. Bryant also made 18 All-Star, 15 All-NBA, and 12 All-Defensive teams along the way. The fact that the media and fans tend to exclude him from the debate despite his having that resume has bothered quite a few former players.

Most notably, Shaquille O’Neal has expressed his frustration over Bryant’s name not being mentioned. O’Neal called his former Lakers co-star a carbon copy of Jordan and believes he deserves to be in that conversation. That message hasn’t necessarily gotten across, though. It is still just Jordan and James that get brought up.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green believes a reason why Bryant gets excluded from the GOAT debate is that he got to play with a force of nature like O’Neal in his prime. It was the big man who got much of the credit for the three titles they won together, which is something you can’t really say for any of Jordan and James’ teammates during their championship runs.

As for the resumes, Jordan won six NBA titles, six Finals MVPs, five MVPs, one DPOY, and 10 scoring titles. James, meanwhile, has four NBA titles, four Finals MVPs, four MVPs, a scoring title, and an assists title to his name. The resumes are better than Bryant’s, but that’s not something those who have played the game seem to care about. They were mesmerized by what he did on the court, often against them.

Brooks was asked here if he considers Bryant to be the most unguardable player of all time, and he threw Jordan in the mix as well.

“Him or Michael Jordan,” Brooks stated. “The way they talk about Michael Jordan is like it’s crazy. But then I go watch film and s***. One of the most athletic guys. He’s like Anthony Edwards, but with a unguardable shot. I never had no one strike fear into me like how these guys talk about Michael Jordan. You go back, they talk about Michael Jordan, called him Black Jesus. They tell all types of s*** about Michael Jordan.”

Even James has said Jordan was Black Jesus to him, and he never played against him. That’s just the kind of impact he had.

As for the shot Brooks was referring to, it was likely Jordan’s turnaround fadeaway jump shot. He particularly used it to lethal effect in the latter stages of his incredible career with the Chicago Bulls.

It is a shot that we have seen Brooks pull off a fair few times as well. The 30-year-old obviously isn’t as good at it as Jordan was, but there is no shame in that.

Brooks has had a pretty good 2025-26 season, too, for the Suns. He is averaging 20.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game. Brooks is currently on the sidelines, though, due to a broken left hand. His absence is a big blow to the 37-27 Suns, who have surpassed all expectations in this campaign.