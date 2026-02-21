Suns Injury Update: Devin Booker’s Status Revealed As Dillon Brooks Goes Down vs. Magic

The Phoenix Suns have been highly competitive this season, despite the losses of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. At 32-24, they are right in the thick of the Western playoff race, but a new set of injuries threatens to disrupt all momentum. Their latest setback occurred just a few hours ago, when Dillon Brooks left the game against the Magic with an apparent hand injury. He did not return.

Looks like Dillon Brooks is heading to the locker room. It looked like he was grabbing his hand/wrist on the last handful of possessions, specifically after shooting the ball. pic.twitter.com/nlNwcky0Rw — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) February 21, 2026

Brooks was only in for a little over seven minutes, just enough to drop five points, three rebounds, zero assists, zero steals, and zero blocks on 28.6% shooting (103 from three). He had been grabbing at his hand/wrist for multiple possessions before being subbed out, and his shot was off from the start, with a horrible three-point airball in the first five minutes of the game.

Dillon Brooks with a horrible airball 3 pic.twitter.com/WTiIzxJCpP — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) February 21, 2026

Brooks, 30, has been a major contributor for the Suns all season, posting averages of 21.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 44.1% shooting from the field and 34.3% shooting from three. While he’s not the leading star in Phoenix, his presence on the wing provides a critical source of perimeter defense and scoring. He’s not far removed from one of his best games of the season, against the Mavericks, when he dropped 23 points, four rebounds, one assist, zero steals, and zero blocks on 42.3% shooting (1-10 from three). His absence leaves the Suns vulnerable, especially without Devin Booker.

In the latest update from the Suns, Devin is set to be re-evaluated in one week with a right hip strain. The injury occurred on Thursday, just nine minutes into a blowout loss to the Spurs. The star guard has been having a solid season with averages of 24.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 45.4% shooting and 30.8% shooting from three, but injuries have limited him to just 44 out of 57 games.

Without Booker and possibly Brooks for the short-term, it’s going to be a challenging stretch of games. Even if they go on to beat the Magic today, the schedule doesn’t get any easier with games against the Trail Blazers, Celtics, and Lakers through next week. To stay afloat, the Suns will have to get creative in their lineups and get some production from their supporting cast.