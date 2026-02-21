Suns Injury Update: Devin Booker’s Status Revealed As Dillon Brooks Goes Down vs. Magic

Injuries piling up for Suns as Dillon Brooks joins Devin Booker on the sidelines.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Oct 22, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and forward Dillon Brooks (3) during the second half against the Sacramento Kings at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Suns have been highly competitive this season, despite the losses of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. At 32-24, they are right in the thick of the Western playoff race, but a new set of injuries threatens to disrupt all momentum. Their latest setback occurred just a few hours ago, when Dillon Brooks left the game against the Magic with an apparent hand injury. He did not return.

Brooks was only in for a little over seven minutes, just enough to drop five points, three rebounds, zero assists, zero steals, and zero blocks on 28.6% shooting (103 from three). He had been grabbing at his hand/wrist for multiple possessions before being subbed out, and his shot was off from the start, with a horrible three-point airball in the first five minutes of the game.

Brooks, 30, has been a major contributor for the Suns all season, posting averages of 21.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 44.1% shooting from the field and 34.3% shooting from three. While he’s not the leading star in Phoenix, his presence on the wing provides a critical source of perimeter defense and scoring. He’s not far removed from one of his best games of the season, against the Mavericks, when he dropped 23 points, four rebounds, one assist, zero steals, and zero blocks on 42.3% shooting (1-10 from three). His absence leaves the Suns vulnerable, especially without Devin Booker.

In the latest update from the Suns, Devin is set to be re-evaluated in one week with a right hip strain. The injury occurred on Thursday, just nine minutes into a blowout loss to the Spurs. The star guard has been having a solid season with averages of 24.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 45.4% shooting and 30.8% shooting from three, but injuries have limited him to just 44 out of 57 games.

Without Booker and possibly Brooks for the short-term, it’s going to be a challenging stretch of games. Even if they go on to beat the Magic today, the schedule doesn’t get any easier with games against the Trail Blazers, Celtics, and Lakers through next week. To stay afloat, the Suns will have to get creative in their lineups and get some production from their supporting cast.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Feb 11, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (not pictured) making a shot against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images Anthony Edwards Says He Regrets Not Dunking On Daniel Gafford In Heated Message
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like