Iman Shumpert Reveals The Harsh Truth Of Playing With LeBron James

Even at 41 years old, LeBron James continues to make a positive impact on his Lakers teammates, just like he has throughout his NBA career. Still, there have been times when the experience can get tough, and Iman Shumpert knows that better than most. In a chat on the ‘Out the Mud’ podcast, the former Cavaliers guard reflected on being LeBron’s teammate and detailed the challenges that it can bring.

“That’s the mental battle when playing with LeBron: You’re always in a win-now situation,” said Shumpert. “Every year. The Lakers, right now, are in fifth. They’re playing better than anybody gives them credit for, but this n**ga is 41, and people are asking every day, ‘Do you feel like they’re contenders?’ Like, if it were just Luka over there, would y’all be doing this? Literally just because [LeBron] is standing there, they are contenders. That’s insane to think about.”

LeBron has been burdened with massive expectations for his entire career, ever since he took up his mantle as ‘The Chosen One.’ He’s been keeping pace ever since, maintaining his place as one of the best players in the game. To share the court with him is considered an honor for most players, but it comes with the pressure to perform and compete at the highest levels.

“People don’t think about the pressure,” Shumpert added. “When Russell Westbrook went over there, and they were like, ‘Oh, Russ just lost it.’ I’m like, ‘No, he’s playing with LeBron.’ It’s a different game, but people don’t understand that. A lot of people can’t adjust their game. If you can understand that, you can play on anybody’s team.”

The results vary when playing with LeBron. While he’s elite at bringing the best out in his teammates (and getting them paid in the process), he also demands total buy-in and a commitment to excellence both on and off the court. That’s not to mention the pressure from fans and media to compete every single year. It’s a taxing experience that isn’t for everyone.

Russell Westbrook found that out the hard way when he joined in 2022. He made a poor fit with James, and they butted heads to the point where things turned sour in the locker room. D’Angelo Russell also struggled alongside LeBron and expressed relief after he was finally traded in 2024.

On the flip side, however, others have enjoyed overwhelming prosperity as LeBron’s teammate. Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and Dwyane Wade (among others) all won a championship with James, and we know that Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic want to keep playing with him. That’s not to mention past guys like Timofey Mozgov, Tristan Thompson, and Matthew Dellavedova, who all secured major contracts after playing with him.

In most cases, the biggest difference was about how well you could handle the pressure. No matter how hard or passionate one worked, how they respond to failure and adversity will ultimately determine their success with LeBron. When he’s on your team, the bar is set highest, and that means anything short of total victory is unacceptable.