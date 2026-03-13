Lamar Odom Says Kobe Bryant Dropped A Bombshell On The Afterlife: “He Visited Me In A Dream…”

In an appearance on the ‘Double Coverage’ podcast, two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom spoke on various subjects, ranging from life to basketball. At one point, he even spoke about his former teammate Kobe Bryant, recalling a rather odd and spooky “encounter” with the late Lakers legend.

“He looked back at me and said, ‘Hello, the afterlife is not what people make it up to be.’ And then I woke up shortly after that, and it just made me think, like ‘What is he trying to say?’ It could be that he misses everybody,” said Odom. “It could mean a multitude of things. Maybe he’s still travelling? I don’t know what he meant, but I just took it as ‘live your best life now.'”

Of course, Kobe Bryant passed away back in 2020, falling victim to a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of nine people. Bryant, a five-time champion, was just a few years into retirement at the time of the tragic accident, which also involved his daughter, Gianna.

It was a moment that rocked the NBA community, and Odom was no exception. He played and won with Kobe and got to experience his iconic persona for himself. The fact that he’s still dreaming about Kobe six years later just goes to show how much he was impacted by his death.

As for the meaning of his “vision,” that’s not for anyone to say. Fans have come up with their own interpretations of the encounter, but most can agree that it’s a cryptic and chilling message that can be taken countless ways. Lamar was choking up as he was telling it, suggesting that he still hadn’t fully registered the encounter himself.

Kobe Bryant’s Relentless Spirit In Action

Lamar’s memories of Kobe aren’t just metaphysical. On the same podcast, he also reflected on Bryant’s relentless competitive spirit, pointing to one iconic scene in Milwaukee. It’s not a major event, but one that still sticks out for Odom, who is now 46 years old.

“We were in Milwaukee, and I remember him being on the back of the bus, sitting right next to me and Derek Fischer,” Odom added. “You know how sometimes, after a game, your adrenaline is still running. He was just mumbling, ‘I’m better than Mike. I’m better than Mike. I’m better than Mike.’ I was looking at him like ‘You buggin,’ but that’s how competitive he was.”

Kobe was known for his competitive nature, and he always believed he was the best. Of course, unlike many of his peers, he had the hardware to back it up (five-time champion, one-time MVP) and was willing to outwork everyone to prove it, hence his insane standards and insatiable drive to outperform everyone. Back then, and even now, Michael Jordan was the pinnacle of greatness (six-time champion, five-time MVP), but Kobe always sought to be better.

Today, nearly a decade after Kobe’s passing, his legacy still carries on as a fierce competitor, worthy star, and elite role model. While the guy was far from perfect, he lived and played in a way that inspired countless athletes, especially Lamar Odom.