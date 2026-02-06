Video Of Kobe Bryant Boarding Helicopter Before Fatal Crash Surfaces

The NBA has always been filled with rivalries and heated moments. Players get booed relentlessly, sometimes for their entire careers. But one name consistently rose above all that noise. Kobe Bryant commanded respect in every arena he stepped into, from fans who simply appreciated greatness.

On January 26, the league paused once again as tributes flooded social media to mark the anniversary of his passing. Bryant, his daughter Gianna “Gigi,” and seven others lost their lives in a helicopter crash six years ago.

The years have passed, but the weight of that loss hasn’t lightened. A video of Kobe boarding the helicopter with Gigi resurfaced online, along with images of his final resting place at Pacific View Mortuary in Newport Beach, California.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌴TheHollywoodFix🌴 (@thehollywoodfix)

NBA fans who came across the footage were immediately taken back to that tragic day, and many shared their grief in the comments.

One wrote, “Watching this and knowing what happened is so traumatizing.”

While another added, “I wish something anything would have diverted him that day! All it would have taken was one person.”

Another fan wrote, “The hand he was dealt with, along with daughter and the rest of the passengers. Still find it hard to believe to this day. Imagine losing your partner and child.”

While one added, “And the world hasn’t been the same since this day!”

Kobe Bryant’s death on January 26, 2020, devastated his family and shook the entire sports world. In the hours leading up to the crash, Bryant and his daughter Gianna reportedly attended communion before an early church service. As the helicopter continued its flight, weather conditions deteriorated quickly.

The pilot requested special clearance to navigate through the heavy fog. Just minutes before the crash, he informed air traffic control that he was trying to maneuver around the cloud cover. That was the last transmission.

No video captured the crash itself, though audio from the helicopter and the impact was recorded. Surveillance cameras positioned near the Agoura Pony Baseball Fields later helped authorities piece together the final moments of the flight.

Kobe Bryant left an imprint on basketball that remains visible throughout the league today. He played with relentless intensity, doing whatever it took to secure victories while chasing his place among the all-time greats. His influence didn’t disappear when he hung up his sneakers and continues to inspire younger players and athletes across all sports.

Kobe once spoke words that captured exactly what kind of competitor he was, and those lines made countless fans appreciate his mentality even more.

“Whether my counterpart is ready or not, resting or not, or just feels like going through the motions, it has nothing to do with me. When I play, I compete, and if you’re too busy acting cool for the fans or celebrities courtside then I will demolish you in front of them.”

“I want MVP. There’s no shame in feeling that way. Why should there be? I want the world to see me dominate the players that are debated by millions of fans as being on my level. Competing with this spirit is fun to me.”

Bryant became one of the biggest stars the NBA has ever seen and the defining face of the Los Angeles Lakers for two decades. He won four All-Star Game MVP awards, claimed league MVP in 2008, earned two scoring titles, and made 12 All-Defensive teams. Alongside Shaquille O’Neal, Bryant led the Lakers to three straight championships from 2000 to 2002.

Years later, he teamed up with Pau Gasol to capture titles again in 2009 and 2010. Bryant also earned two Olympic gold medals and closed out his career in 2016 by dropping 60 points in his final game. In 2017, the Lakers retired both his No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys.