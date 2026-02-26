Former NBA Coach Warns Luka Doncic That Teammates Don’t Like To Play With Him

Former NBA player and coach Sam Mitchell recently delivered a blunt critique of Luka Doncic on SiriusXM Radio, questioning whether the star’s style of play is sustainable in a team environment over the long term. Mitchell’s central argument focused less on Doncic’s offensive brilliance and more on perceived defensive inconsistency and accountability standards within a locker room.

“Who really wants to play with Luka? Let me ask you this: if you’re a young player who wants to run, cut, move, and compete on both ends of the floor, how are you going to feel when your best player, your star player, the guy who has all the juice, doesn’t play defense? And nothing is said to him.”

“Meanwhile, everybody else is held to a different standard. Everybody else has to get back in transition. Everybody else has to defend. Everybody else has to do all the little things. But you turn on the tape and, time and time again, Luka isn’t doing those things. And no one says anything. Or if something is said, it’s empty because there’s no real accountability.”

“How do you think that works long term? At some point, NBA players who genuinely love playing basketball, who want to be involved in the action, are going to get tired of just standing in the corner.”

“They’re going to get tired of watching Luka control the possession and then, with two seconds left on the shot clock, throw them the ball and expect them to bail the team out with a tough shot. That’s a hard way to play. And over time, that dynamic can wear on teammates.”

It is a strong claim, particularly when directed at one of the league’s most productive offensive engines. Doncic is currently averaging 32.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.6 assists while shooting 46.8% from the field and 35.2% from three-point range. He is also leading the league in turnovers at 4.1 per game, a byproduct of extremely high usage and constant on-ball responsibility.

The idea that players do not want to play with Doncic, though, is far more debatable. Few stars in the league generate easier scoring opportunities for teammates. Doncic remains one of the NBA’s most advanced passers, capable of manipulating defenses with pace, vision, and gravity.

Centers in particular have historically benefited from playing alongside him. Lob threats and rim runners receive consistent high percentage looks, often translating into career years and, in some cases, larger contracts. Shooters also thrive within his orbit, as Doncic routinely collapses defenses and delivers skip passes directly into shooting pockets.

There is also historical evidence that roster construction matters significantly in evaluating this discussion. The 2022 Dallas Mavericks reached the Western Conference Finals with a roster built around athletic wing defenders, floor spacing, and secondary creators who complemented Doncic’s skill set.

In 2024, Dallas advanced to the NBA Finals with a similar formula that emphasized rim protection, lob threats, and perimeter defense behind him. Those teams were structured intentionally to maximize his strengths while insulating defensive weaknesses.

Adding the current Los Angeles Lakers situation adds further context. At 34-23, sixth in the Western Conference, the Lakers have struggled with lineup balance. A trio of LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Luka presents offensive talent but raises legitimate defensive concerns, particularly at the point of attack. The issue may be less about Doncic’s willingness and more about overall roster fit. Personnel limitations can magnify individual flaws.

Advanced metrics also complicate the defensive narrative. While no one is suggesting Doncic belongs in All Defensive conversations, several advanced indicators this season place him ahead of players such as Stephen Curry and Jalen Brunson defensively, while grading comparably to wings like Jaylen Brown and Anthony Edwards in certain categories. That does not make him an elite stopper, but it challenges the perception that he is uniquely disengaged.

Mitchell’s warning reflects a philosophical question about accountability and team culture. However, Doncic’s track record suggests he can lead deep postseason runs when surrounded by the right pieces. His scoring gravity and elite playmaking remain foundational qualities that many players around the league would welcome.

The debate may not be about whether teammates want to play with Luka, but rather whether front offices can consistently build the proper ecosystem around him.