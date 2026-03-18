Deandre Ayton Finally Accepts His Role At The Lakers: I’m Not The Main Guy

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Oct 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Oct 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Deandre Ayton finally said it out loud: He is not the main guy. And for the Los Angeles Lakers, that realization is changing everything. As reported by Dan Woike of The Athletic, Ayton admitted he had to look in the mirror. He had to strip away the idea of being a scoring focal point.

Instead, he shifted his focus to defense, rebounding, and effort. He described it clearly. Run the floor hard, make opposing bigs work, close out possessions, and do the dirty work. That shift was needed.

“That’s a fact. That is a true fact. But me, I scratched that, I took that out. I said … when it comes to scoring, we don’t need that. We need you to put that energy what you have for offense and into defense.”

“I just started looking in the mirror and said ‘Yo bro, … you’re not that guy. You don’t need to be on this team doing that at all. This team, you came here to be the effort guy and close out possessions, rebound. Run the damn floor hard as hell, make bigs work, make superstars work. And I’m having fun with it, I’m not gonna lie.”

For most of the season, Ayton struggled with consistency. There were flashes of dominance, followed by stretches where his impact faded. At one point, he even called out his role publicly, pushing back against being used like a rim-running center. That moment drew heavy criticism. Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley both questioned his approach on national television.

Then came the response.

Over the last five games, Ayton has averaged 11.8 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 67.5% from the field. The raw numbers are modest, but the impact is not. He holds a +6.4 plus-minus during that stretch. He is defending with more energy, staying engaged, and playing within the system.

That is what the Lakers need.

This team does not require Ayton to score 20 every night. The offense runs through Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James. Those three control the ball, create shots, and dictate tempo. Ayton’s value sits behind them.

He is the X-factor.

When he plays with energy, the Lakers win. When he fades, the team struggles. The difference shows up in rebounding battles, rim protection, and second-chance opportunities. Those areas decide playoff games.

Ayton understands that now. He admitted he felt like the odd man out. The rest of the team was locked in, and he was behind. But that gap is closing. He credits head coach JJ Redick for setting a playoff tone. And he has bought in.

The Lakers are 43-25. They have won six straight and nine of their last ten. The defense has improved, and the energy has shifted. Ayton’s role in that change is clear. He is not dominating the ball. Ayton is influencing the game in smaller, consistent ways.

Even LeBron James has adjusted his role at 41, playing behind Doncic and Reaves. That sets the standard. If a player of that level adapts to team success, everyone else has to follow. Ayton is finally doing that.

The Lakers do not need Deandre Ayton to be a star. They need him to be reliable.

Right now, he is becoming exactly that.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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