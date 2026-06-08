Trae Young’s New Contract With The Wizards Projected At 3 Years, $120 Million

Trae Young looks set to extend his tenure with the Wizards.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Newly acquired Washington Wizards guard Trae Young speaks at an introductory press conference prior to the Wizards' game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Anthony Davis might not be planning to stay with the Washington Wizards long-term, but it looks like Trae Young does. NBA insider Marc Stein reports that Young is expected to opt out of his $49 million player option for 2026-27 and sign a new deal.

“Trae Young is expected to sign a new longer-term deal with Washington rather than invoke his $49 million player option for 2026-27.”

The Wizards had acquired Young from the Atlanta Hawks for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert in January 2026. Injuries meant the 27-year-old only played five games for his new team after the trade, and according to Stein, he is expected to get about $40 million less over the length of his new deal than what he is eligible for.

“Early projections on the likely ballpark for Young’s new deal with the Wiz: $120 million over three seasons. Young has until June 23 — Night 1 of the draft — to activate or bypass the player option. He’s eligible for a three-year extension worth nearly $160 million until June 30.”

Young’s stock has fallen to the point where a $40 million-a-year deal seems more than fair enough. The four-time All-Star ended up with averages of 17.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game for the Wizards and Hawks in 2025-26.

Young wasn’t the offensive machine that we had seen him be in years past, and injuries certainly played a role in that. He first missed 22 games at the start of the season because of a sprained right MCL.

Not long after Young returned, the Hawks ruled him out again, citing a right quadriceps contusion. He’d miss six games and was then traded to the Wizards. Young then sat out for 25 more games before making his debut for his new team due to a sprained right MCL and right quadriceps contusion.

Young’s first game as a Wizard was the 122-112 loss to the Utah Jazz on March 5. He’d play four of the next five games as well, but was out again after that. The Wizards first ruled Young out with a right quadriceps contusion, and lower back irritation was later added as another issue he was dealing with. He wouldn’t play another game the rest of the way as the team finished with a league-worst 17-65 record.

All that losing did lead to the Wizards winning the 2026 draft lottery. They have the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and are expected to select former BYU star AJ Dybantsa. A playmaker like Young would make life on the court a whole lot easier for Dybantsa or whoever else the Wizards end up selecting.

Having Davis around would also help, but he has reportedly been dropping hints about wanting out. It would have been interesting to see Young play with the big man, but that might not happen.

Even without Davis, there would still be some intriguing pieces on the Wizards, like the No. 1 pick, Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, for Young to work with. He is looking to resurrect this franchise, but that sure won’t be an easy task.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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