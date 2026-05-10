Wizards Fans Go Crazy After Winning The 2026 NBA Draft Lottery

Wizards fans exploded online after Washington secured the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery.

Vishwesha Kumar
3 Min Read
AJ Dybantsa against Faith Family Academy (TX) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Washington Wizards finally caught a break, and their fans completely lost their minds after the franchise secured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery.

After years of rebuilding, failed seasons, and endless jokes online, Washington suddenly sits in control of one of the most stacked draft classes basketball has seen in years. The Wizards finished with the worst record in the NBA at 17-65, tying for the highest lottery odds alongside the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets. They had a 14% chance at the No. 1 pick and officially cashed in.

The reaction online was instant chaos.

One fan wrote:

“Ah Dybantsa is about to have that LeBron-type career.”

Another added:

“I said Wizards are OKC East for 2 years. Now people won’t be questioning anymore. We taking over this mf East.”

Not everybody felt optimistic though. Some fans immediately joked about Washington’s long history of disappointment.

“AJ deadass getting sent to basketball purgatory.”

Another user posted:

“They’ll find a way to botch, they’re the Wizards.”

Still, most of the fanbase sounded stunned more than anything. Especially because this draft class is viewed as one of the deepest in modern basketball history.

“YESSSSSSSS, BUT WHY COULDNT THIS BE LAST YEAR OR 2023?????”

The timing feels different for Washington now because the franchise already made aggressive moves before the lottery. The Wizards recently added Trae Young and Anthony Davis, instantly changing the direction of the franchise.

That is why another reaction quickly went viral:

“AD TRAE AJ AND SARR IM F***ING SHAKING.”

One more fan took it even further.

“Trae Young, AJ, and AD… yeah wrap it the f**k up man.”

Now the biggest question becomes what Washington does with the pick.

BYU superstar AJ Dybantsa currently sits as the projected No. 1 prospect on several draft boards after an explosive freshman season. The 6-foot-9 wing is viewed by many scouts as a future superstar because of his scoring ability, athleticism, and two-way upside.

But the Wizards also have options. Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson, and Caleb Wilson are all viewed as franchise-level talents. Some executives already believe teams will offer massive trade packages to move up for the pick.

Washington suddenly owns the most valuable asset in basketball.

For Wizards fans, this moment feels bigger because of how quickly the franchise has changed. Just months ago, they were viewed as the worst team in basketball. Now, fans are openly talking about becoming contenders in the Eastern Conference. For once, Wizards fans are dreaming big.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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