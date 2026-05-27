Naji Marshall Leaves Massive $5,000 Tip At New Orleans Restaurant After Family Birthday Dinner

Naji Marshall is earning major respect off the court after reportedly leaving an incredible $5,000 tip during a family birthday dinner in New Orleans. According to TMZ Sports, the Dallas Mavericks forward visited Otis Seafood House with family members for a birthday celebration and completely shocked restaurant staff with his generosity.

Sources told TMZ that Marshall and his family were warm, respectful, and friendly with everyone throughout the night. Staff members reportedly said Marshall took pictures with people at the restaurant and quietly asked management if he could pay for the family meal himself.

Then came the moment nobody expected. After asking management how the restaurant handled tip-sharing among employees, Marshall reportedly left a massive $5,000 tip for the waitress, Miss Bee, on a bill totaling just over $1,100.

That instantly made an impression on everybody inside the restaurant.

According to TMZ, the night ended with hugs between Marshall, his family, and the restaurant staff. Employees were reportedly so appreciative that they told Marshall he and his family would always have a place there whenever they returned to New Orleans.

The story quickly went viral online because fans rarely hear much about Marshall outside of basketball discussions. But moments like this show why many players quietly earn huge respect behind the scenes from communities and staff members they interact with regularly.

New Orleans also remains a meaningful city for Marshall personally.

Before joining Dallas, Marshall spent four seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans after entering the NBA as an undrafted player in 2020. He slowly worked his way into becoming a respected rotation player through toughness, defense, and energy.

Now, he is coming off the best season of his NBA career. Marshall played 74 games for Dallas this past season and averaged 15.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 51.0% from the field. His three-point shooting dipped to 29.1%, but his overall offensive growth became one of the Mavericks’ biggest bright spots during an injury-filled season.

He consistently stepped up whenever Dallas needed scoring, playmaking, or physicality on the wing. That development has made Marshall an intriguing piece moving forward for Dallas, especially as the organization prepares for the Cooper Flagg era.

At the same time, his name has quietly appeared in trade speculation because of his valuable contract. Marshall is entering the final year of his three-year, $27 million deal and will make $9.4 million next season. For a player producing at his level, that contract is viewed as highly movable around the league.

Whether he stays in Dallas long term or becomes part of a future trade package remains unclear. But regardless of what happens next in his basketball career, this moment in New Orleans reminded people why certain players become beloved far beyond the court.

A $5,000 tip is already eye-popping on its own. Doing it quietly, without cameras, attention, or public promotion, made the gesture stand out even more.