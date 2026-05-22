Ranking The 10 NBA Teams With The Most Cap Space Heading Into The 2026 Offseason

While fans are currently focused on the ongoing playoff action, several NBA franchises have already turned their attention toward the next season. With the offseason underway for at least 26 teams around the league, their respective front offices are already hard at work deciding on a plan of action for the summer.

Most teams that fell out of the playoff picture or suffered early postseason exits will view the NBA offseason as an opportunity to improve their rosters. However, it is vital to note the resources they will have at their disposal to make such adjustments.

Hence, while keeping the league’s projected salary cap of $165 million for the 2026-27 season in mind, we rank the top 10 NBA teams with the most cap space heading into the summer. Here is the list:

1. Chicago Bulls – $72.0 million

2. Los Angeles Lakers – $59.7 million

3. Brooklyn Nets – $44.3 million

4. Detroit Pistons – $32.0 million

5. Utah Jazz – $27.1 million

6. Memphis Grizzlies – $24.4 million

7. Charlotte Hornets – $16.6 million

8. Dallas Mavericks – $15.1 million

9. San Antonio Spurs – $12.2 million

10. Atlanta Hawks – $11.9 million

The stark difference of $60.1 million between first and tenth place is quite jarring, but it indicates how some NBA teams have focused on maintaining cap flexibility, while others have secured their rosters for the future.

The Chicago Bulls will be one of the biggest players going into free agency this summer. With several assets coming off the books in the offseason, the Bulls could look at making some significant roster moves to build around the core of Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis.

Like the Bulls, the Los Angeles Lakers will also enjoy ample cap space this offseason. However, considering that they aren’t looking to make major roster changes, it is likely that they will focus on bringing back players such as Rui Hachimura and Luke Kennard. With Austin Reaves also due for a huge contract extension, the Purple and Gold will have to be judicious with their roster moves.

It isn’t surprising to see the Brooklyn Nets among the NBA’s top teams on this list. As a rebuilding franchise, the Nets are bound to have free cap space. However, with rumors floating around Michael Porter Jr., there is some speculation that the Nets could be gearing up for some big changes.

For the Detroit Pistons, this summer will prove vital. After a disappointing exit in the second round of the NBA playoffs, the Pistons must take a hard look at their current roster. While several players will be coming off the books, Jalen Duren’s upcoming contract extension may occupy all their cap space, forcing them to clear more contracts to avoid entering luxury tax territory.

The Utah Jazz have historically been quite conservative with their financial decisions. However, with the acquisition of some star-caliber talent ahead of the February trade deadline, the Jazz look prepared to mount a comeback next season.

While Utah may not be an exciting free agent destination, the team features some solid trade assets. Since Walker Kessler’s new contract will also affect their eventual roster makeup, the Jazz may not make any drastic moves yet.

The Memphis Grizzlies have embraced a full-scale rebuild following the departure of Jaren Jackson Jr. this February. While $24.4 million of free cap space may not be enough to sign meaningful roster pieces, placing Ja Morant on the trade block may help the Grizzlies make the necessary moves to proceed with rebuilding this summer.

Unlike the aforementioned NBA teams, the Charlotte Hornets may not have much use for their free cap space outside of re-signing Coby White this summer. Given the performances by the team in the second half of the season, there is enough evidence to suggest that the franchise should keep faith in the current core and just surround the roster with depth.

The offseason will be an intriguing one for the Dallas Mavericks, especially with the major front office and coaching staff changes. While it is apparent that the team will continue building around Cooper Flagg, with only $15.1 million at their disposal, the Mavericks may have to resort to making trades if they wish to improve.

Like the Hornets, the San Antonio Spurs may not make many changes this summer either. Given that they are currently competing for a spot in the NBA Finals, the Spurs need only focus on finding a replacement for Harrison Barnes (or bringing him back) and re-signing Julian Champagnie this offseason.

Finally, the Atlanta Hawks may find themselves in a tough spot. Although their core is in place for the most part, with only $11.9 million, the Hawks may have a difficult time re-signing key players like CJ McCollum without going into luxury tax territory.

It is difficult to overlook how important McCollum was to the Hawks’ run in the NBA playoffs. While Jalen Johnson is undoubtedly poised to be the face of the franchise, surrounding him with a capable co-star should be a priority if Atlanta intends to remain competitive.