Jaylen Brown Could Join Clippers Or Hawks In Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo-To-Celtics Deal

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his uncertain situation with the Milwaukee Bucks will be one of the primary talking points going into the offseason. While Antetokounmpo has been a recurring name in trade rumors lately, Boston Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown has also seen a sudden rise in trade interest.

For the most part, the trade rumors surrounding Jaylen Brown stem from earlier reports regarding his frustration with the Celtics. Although franchise president Brad Stevens addressed these reports, Brown’s recent activity on social media makes Brown’s exit from Boston seem marginally more plausible.

Hence, on a recent episode of the “Third Apron Podcast,” Havlicek Stole The Pod’s Alex Goldberg hinted that the only way Boston could move Brown this summer would be via trade, and with Giannis Antetokounmpo potentially being available on the market, he noted how the Celtics could make a run for the Bucks’ superstar.

“The most realistic path that I have seen is that it would have to be a three-teamer,” Goldberg shared. “Jaylen Brown goes to some third destination. Atlanta or the Clippers have been floated as possibilities there.”

“Giannis comes back to the Celtics, and then the Bucks get a combination of premium draft picks, such as the No. 5 pick from the Clippers, or a boatload of young players and some additional picks from the Atlanta Hawks. That is what that trade would almost certainly have to look like. I really doubt that the Bucks would do a one-for-one Giannis-for-Jaylen swap.”

There have been rumors linking Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Celtics. Given the superstar’s averages of 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game this season, Boston would certainly benefit from his arrival. When also considering Joe Mazzulla‘s philosophy and how it aligns with Antetokounmpo’s work ethic, there is a good reason to believe it could be a good fit.

Still, considering that a swap deal involving Jaylen Brown is out of the question, we explore how a three-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks or the Los Angeles Clippers could look for the Celtics and the Bucks.

Jaylen Brown Goes To Atlanta

Proposed Trade Details

Boston Celtics Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Atlanta Hawks Receive: Jaylen Brown

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: CJ McCollum (sign-and-trade), Jonathan Kuminga, Asa Newell, 2026 first-round pick (No. 8 ATL), 2028 first-round pick (ATL, UTA/CLE swap), 2030 first-round pick (ATL)

Financially, this package may have the most merit. Next season, Giannis Antetokounmpo will have a whopping cap hit of $58.4 million. Similarly, Jaylen Brown is due to earn $57.1 million next season. To offset against this, the Hawks would have to offer CJ McCollum a new contract worth upwards of $25 million annually, while packaging Jonathan Kuminga‘s $24.3 million team option and Asa Newell’s $3.4 million deal.

For the Celtics, this deal works out favorably as it helps them acquire one of the best power forwards in the NBA to pair with their superstar, Jayson Tatum. Although Antetokounmpo and Tatum play similar positions, the former’s defensive upside and ability to dominate the paint may pair well with Tatum’s offensive versatility.

For the Bucks, acquiring three draft picks, especially the No. 8 pick in this year’s draft, may have the most value. However, the arrival of CJ McCollum and Jonathan Kuminga may also prove worthwhile.

With Giannis’ departure, Milwaukee is gearing up for a rebuild. While McCollum (34) may not fit their timeline, his veteran experience and averages of 18.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game this season may be intriguing. On the other hand, Asa Newell (5.2 PPG, 2.2 RPG) has only been included as a salary filler.

Jonathan Kuminga has shown tremendous potential to become an All-Star someday. In this scenario, on a rebuilding team like the Bucks, Kuminga would have the freedom to let his talent flourish and assert himself as the new face of the franchise.

With the Hawks, Kuminga averaged 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.9 steals per game. This indicates that Kuminga’s development would require some attention, but in a new environment, as the primary option, there is reason to believe he could grow.

Both the Celtics and the Bucks may find this deal satisfactory. However, it is the Hawks who may stand to gain the most from this deal.

Jaylen Brown is coming off what can arguably be considered the best season of his career. With averages of 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game, Brown was playing at an MVP level, and the Celtics certainly benefited from it, finishing second in the East despite their offseason roster woes.

Over the 2025-26 season, Brown showcased himself as one of the best two-way players in the game and an effective leader. On a team like the Hawks, Brown would thrive playing next to Jalen Johnson. Given that he is also from Georgia, a move to Atlanta would essentially become a homecoming for the five-time All-Star.

Jaylen Brown Joins The Clippers

Proposed Trade Details

Boston Celtics Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Derrick Jones Jr.

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Jaylen Brown

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, 2026 first-round pick (LAC, No. 5), 2026 first-round pick (BOS, No. 27), 2031 first-round pick (BOS)

Financially, this deal would have more moving parts. Barring Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown’s salaries, the Clippers would have to revisit John Collins‘ contract, potentially offering him a deal that earns him $25 million annually. Along with Collins, they would also have to pick up Bogdan Bogdanovic‘s $16.0 million team option.

To offset the incoming cap hit from Brown’s contract, the Clippers would also have to move Derrick Jones Jr.‘s $10.5 million contract to the Celtics. Thus, to balance the overall cap hit from Antetokounmpo and Jones’ incoming salaries, the Celtics would have to send Sam Hauser ($10.9 million) and draft picks to the Bucks.

The outcome of the trade is largely the same for the Celtics, except they also add an elite two-way veteran in Jones. With averages of 10.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.9 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game on 35.9% shooting from three-point range this season, he could quickly become a reliable rotation piece in Boston.

For the Bucks, this trade scenario is less favorable from a competitive perspective. Although Collins has potential, his performance this season has been marginally underwhelming (13.6 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 55.2% FG, 40.6% 3P). Even Bogdanovic, who has typically been a solid contributor, wasn’t as effective this season (7.4 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 34.7% 3P).

Still, a lottery pick and a late first-round pick in this year’s draft, along with another future first-rounder, may be worth investing in, especially when considering that the Bucks already hold the No. 10 pick this year. When also factoring in Sam Hauser’s dependability as a three-point specialist (9.2 PPG, 3.8 REB, 39.1% 3P), the Bucks may see merit in his addition.

Unlike the previous scenario, the Clippers may not benefit from Jaylen Brown’s arrival as much as the Hawks did. But considering what he brings to the table, and by pairing him up with Kawhi Leonard, it is difficult to overlook how strong L.A.’s core would become.

With two of the best two-way wings in the league on the same team, Los Angeles would be a genuine threat in the West. When additionally factoring in the presence of a playmaker like Darius Garland and another versatile young player like Bennedict Mathurin, the Clippers would be stacked.

Although the Clippers’ core would be convincing, the team would need depth in the rotation. With limited funds at their disposal and a smaller title window, this may not be the ideal play for Los Angeles, unless they choose to part with Kawhi Leonard and build around Jaylen Brown.

Final Thoughts

Following his heated exchanges with Stephen A. Smith, it is evident that Jaylen Brown is being viewed in a different light. With reports suggesting that Celtics legends are also unhappy with his behavior, Brown has clearly pushed things too far.

But does this mean that he will be traded?

Not necessarily.

Time and time again, Jaylen Brown has shown that he is as integral to the Celtics’ success as any player. Even though he doesn’t hold the title of being the face of the franchise, his Finals MVP award proves that he is just as valuable as Jayson Tatum.

At the current juncture, most teams are facing uncertainties with their superstars. But the Boston Celtics seem to be an exception. While there is a definite intention to contend for titles, it is hard to imagine the Celtics breaking up their current core to supposedly improve their chances.