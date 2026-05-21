Caitlin Clark Passes LeBron James For Second Best-Selling Basketball Jersey In The World

Caitlin Clark is among the most popular athletes in the world, breaking out as the first modern WNBA star to also have the fame of a mainstream celebrity. The Indiana Fever guard just started her third WNBA season and has yet to solidify herself as one of the best players in the league, but her popularity seems to be skyrocketing by the year.

Clark is averaging 24.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 9.0 assists on 42.5% from the field and 32.4% from three through four games so far in the 2026 WNBA season, with the Fever holding a 3-2 record.

Despite the team being in a small media market in Indiana, Clark’s popularity has made them one of the most famous WNBA teams across the world. This fame is reflected through jersey sales, especially those of Clark’s.

According to a list shared by Boardroom and Bleacher Report, which cites Fanatics data from 2024 onward, Caitlin Clark has the second-best-selling basketball jersey in the world, only behind Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry. Clark’s jersey sales have surpassed those of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, marking a major achievement in terms of establishing popularity.

This list featured Curry at No. 1, Clark at No. 2, LeBron at No. 3, Luka Doncic at No. 4, and Victor Wembanyama at No. 5. This list isn’t surprising given Doncic joined the Lakers in the given timespan and Wembanyama established himself as one of the best players in the NBA. The only surprise is that Clark has finally surpassed LeBron in this list, with James’ career winding down into his final few seasons anyway.

Clark and James have a strong relationship, with the 24-year-old WNBA star previously calling LeBron her GOAT and opening up on their relationship, with James clearly a mentor-like figure in her basketball career.

James would likely take top spot if he announces before the 2026-27 NBA season that he’ll be retiring at the end, since everyone will rush to buy the jerseys from LeBron’s final season. Even if he doesn’t announce his retirement, if James switches teams by joining the Warriors or going back to the Cleveland Cavaliers, his jersey sales would likely return to No. 1.

Curry is considered the most popular basketball player in the world, especially among the younger generation. While many will argue over who’s more famous between Curry and James, it’s inarguable that Curry appeals to an entirely different set of fans who believe his skill set can be emulated. Curry is the symbol that being that good of a shooter will help you find your way to basketball success, so his popularity is different from LeBron’s.

Caitlin Clark’s jersey popularity is a reflection of the WNBA’s rising status and how she’s viewed by general sports fans as a genuinely talented player. If she wants to maintain her continued popularity among mainstream sports fans, she must continue to lead women’s basketball as its face by delivering results on the court as well.

Caitlin Clark was among the most popular athletes in the USA before playing a single minute of WNBA basketball due to her incredible four-year career with the Iowa Hawkeyes. Fans gravitate to her more than any league or even her team, so the only way she can build on this popularity is by succeeding with the Fever and winning championships, like Curry and LeBron also had to.