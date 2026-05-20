LeBron James Teases Major Homecoming: Great Sign For Cavaliers

As the NBA playoffs rage on in the East and West, a major decision looms for four-time champion LeBron James. Now that he’s at the end of his two-year, $101.3 million contract, he’ll have to choose what comes next. Whether that’s retirement or a return to the Los Angeles Lakers remains to be seen, but another possibility is steadily emerging: a transition to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Publicly, James has revealed very little about his thinking on the future, leaving fans and journalists to guess about his next destination. Privately, however, there is a growing sense that the King may be leaning more toward a reunion with the Cavaliers. Today, he supported that idea on Instagram by liking a post from his Uncle featuring him in a Cavs jersey. The caption read “Come home,” a clear call for the basketball legend to return where it all started.

James, 41, spent the first seven seasons of his career in Cleveland, leading them to the NBA Finals in 2007, where they lost to the Spurs. While James lacked the team success, his individual greatness was not in doubt, as he averaged 27.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game on 47.5% shooting and 32.9% shooting from three. Then, after a brief four-year stint in Miami, he returned to Cleveland in 2014, where he would go on to help the team capture its first-ever NBA championship.

Since he left for the second time in 2018, however, LeBron has shown minimal signs of a return. As a Laker, he’s been totally committed to Los Angeles and has now spent nearly half his career in the Purple and Gold. But after years of underachieving seasons, the result of critical mistakes, LeBron has lost faith in Rob Pelinka’s front office, casting doubt on his future with the organization.

Now, it’s up to LeBron to decide how his ending plays out. While the Cavaliers may not be the perfect option, it gives LeBron the best opportunity to go out as a winner. Led by Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, the Cavaliers are one of the final four teams alive in the 2026 playoffs, and they have shown strength in the face of adversity against the Raptors and Pistons in the first two rounds. Regardless of what happens against the Knicks (down 0-1), they could be the best choice for LeBron’s retirement tour.

His experience and versatile skillset could be the final piece that brings this Cavs team over the edge. If that’s not enough, his elite on-court production will surely provide a boost in the frontcourt, with averages of 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 51.5% shooting and 31.7% shooting from three. The biggest obstacle for the Cavs is not convincing LeBron; however, it’s making room.

According to recent reports, James is not willing to accept the veteran minimum this summer, meaning he’ll likely demand a salary appropriate for his status. So, unless the Cavaliers make room by some other means, they won’t immediately have the financial flexibility to pair LeBron with their roster as presently constructed. But if the King is serious about a Cleveland homecoming, it’s hard to imagine anything will prevent it from happening, even if it means taking a few risks.