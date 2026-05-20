Victor Wembanyama’s Agent Believes Spurs Star Has Rare Kobe Bryant Traits

Agent says Victor Wembanyama and Kobe Bryant are cut from the same cloth amid ongoing playoff run.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

It’s been a quick and legendary rise to power for San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama. In just three seasons, he has transformed his team from Western Conference afterthoughts to legitimate title contenders.

At just 22 years old, Victor is on a historic pace, drawing comparisons to all-time legends. The latest comparison comes from his agent, Bouna Ndiaye, who likened Victor’s killer mentality to the one the late Kobe Bryant was so famous for during his NBA career. That’s why Ndiaye sought help from Bryant’s former agent, Rob Pelinka, for wisdom on Victor’s development.

“I am always trying to think ahead and see how we can train this kid differently, because he’s different. We have to do something for him, not just do something with him. The way they think is different,” Ndiaye told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. “The way they play, the way they stretch themselves. Just their curiosity. How do they study and watch things? They’re both very creative in solving a problem.”

Bryant, a Lakers legend, played 20 years in the NBA and was known for his relentless competitive spirit. While he demonstrated greatness on the court, he demanded the best from his teammates and devoted countless hours to watching film, working out, and running drills to stay one step ahead of the competition. More than anything, Bryant was a problem solver who always had an answer in the face of adversity.

As someone who shares many of those traits and a similar approach to the game, Victor could benefit from Kobe’s wisdom, but he’s not around anymore to ask. Fortunately, Pelinka worked for Bryant for 20 years and got to know him personally after helping him achieve such great heights over his career (five championships).

For Ndiaye, it’s important not to handle Victor like one of his typical clients. As an unstoppable 7’4″ big man who can do it all on the floor, Wembanyama demands special attention, and his inner circle is committed to doing whatever it takes to help him get better and empower the best version of his game. The results have been undeniable this postseason.

“Basically, he wanted to have a physical transformation so he could run forever and use his physical tools to get closer to the basket. And then he wanted to be challenged,” Ndiaye added. ” I wanted to understand how Kobe did things. So that we could learn from him. Victor is not like anybody else. We have to be creative to build programs that are unique to him.”

Victor still has a long way to go before he can be mentioned in the same breath as Kobe, LeBron James, Tim Duncan, or other NBA legends, but he’s on a trajectory that cannot be ignored. In just his third season in the league, fresh off winning Defensive Player of the Year, he has led the Spurs to the Conference Finals. His latest masterpiece was a dominant showing in Game 1, where he dropped 41 points, 24 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and three blocks on 56.0% shooting and 50.0% shooting from three.

Victor’s commanding presence in the paint has disrupted the Thunder, and it could be the factor that decides the series. For now, however, the work continues, and Wembanyama will not lift his eyes off the prize. In an attitude that would make Kobe proud, he’s been all business throughout this postseason, never showing any signs of weakness as he dismantles the competition one game at a time.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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