Chris Paul Explains Why Victor Wembanyama Is Built For A Long NBA Career

At just 22, San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama has established himself as one of the best players in the NBA. While possessing tremendous skill and potential, many expect Wembanyama to become the face of the league, and according to Chris Paul, he could be poised to hold that position for a long time.

Chris Paul had the opportunity to guide Victor Wembanyama during the 2024-25 season, acting as his mentor on the San Antonio Spurs. While recalling his experiences of playing alongside the 22-year-old last on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Paul noted that Wembanyama was built for a long NBA career.

“I’m not worried about Vic lasting [or] playing for a long time in the league because of his preparation. The way he works, the way he trains. All of those details, he’s that competitive,” Paul stated.

Show host Pat McAfee listed out a variety of problems that could hinder Wembanyama from entering the GOAT debate, with durability being one of the main factors.

While examples like LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar immediately came to mind, Paul dispelled these doubts by highlighting Wembanyama’s competitiveness and drive.

“When I got there, whether it’s ping pong, whether it’s chess, whether it’s just shooting games after practice. He’s like a student of the game. He watches everything constantly, and it’s kind of crazy seeing it all come together.”

Victor Wembanyama’s approachable personality doesn’t give away how truly competitive he is. Given his attention to detail and his willingness to perfect his craft, even if it requires alternative means, Wembanyama is truly built to carve out a special NBA career.

Chris Paul Lauds Victor Wembanyama’s Continued Growth

Since being drafted in 2023, Victor Wembanyama has grown both physically and as a player. While he was always a special defensive talent, Wembanyama’s ever-expanding offensive arsenal has been noteworthy. On that note, Chris Paul credited his continued growth to his makeup as a competitor.

While recalling watching Wembanyama play before he was drafted, Paul mentioned:

“I went to watch him play before he came to the NBA. He was 7’5″, a wing player. He keeps learning things throughout the years. And if you watch down the stretch of that game, the lobs that Vic caught when Caruso was guarding him, those are plays that he didn’t used to do. He was just always on the perimeter, but now he realized that he can score in so many different ways.”

Victor Wembanyama came into the NBA as an elite prospect with two-way and floor-spacing potential. Over last year’s offseason, however, Wembanyama trained with Shaolin monks and NBA legends like Hakeem Olajuwon and Kevin Garnett, building up his offensive game and toughness.

Needless to say, the 22-year-old reaped the fruits of his labor. With averages of 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks per game on 51.2% shooting from the field this season, the Spurs’ center has become a more holistic offensive threat.

Given that he is posting 22.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 4.0 blocks per game on 54.2% shooting from the field (34.9% 3P%) in the playoffs, he hasn’t shied away from the big stage either.

Coming off a dominant performance in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder, Wembanyama announced himself as the reigning MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. With all eyes set on him for Game 2, the Spurs will hope for another masterclass by their superstar.