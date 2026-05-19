Spurs Injury Update: De’Aaron Fox’s Status Upgraded Ahead Of Game 2 Against Thunder

The Spurs' latest injury report brings good news for De'Aaron Fox.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
Mar 8, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) celebrates in the second half against the Houston Rockets at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Mar 8, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) celebrates in the second half against the Houston Rockets at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The Spurs did not need De’Aaron Fox to stun the Thunder in Game 1 of their Western Conference Finals series as they came away with a 122-115 win in double overtime to steal the first game on the road.

But now, the starting point guard could be back for Game 2, as the team’s latest injury report lists his status as questionable for tomorrow. No other player has been listed on either team’s injury report.

According to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears, there is a level of optimism across the Spurs franchise that Fox will be available for Game 2. They received a last-second blow when Fox was ruled out for Game 1 due to right ankle soreness.

But Dylan Harper stepped up and delivered a crucial performance as the Spurs were forced to use the youngest starting lineup in the history of any NBA Conference Finals.

The 20-year-old rookie had 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and seven steals while shooting 8-20 from the field (40.0 FG%) and 1-7 from beyond the arc (14.3 3P%).

During the press conference after practice, the Spurs’ head coach, Mitch Johnson, spoke to the media about Fox’s situation.

“He’ll do everything he can (to play), which is mostly rest and then get treatment to prepare for the next game, and tomorrow pregame we’ll find out if he can,” Johnson said.

“He was great on the bench. He was continuing to give the guys direction and talking to the players in the game. You have someone who’s been playing with these guys, so to have that perspective was really helpful.”

Johnson felt Fox’s input was a big factor in deciding whether to play the former All-Star.

“I trust him more than any medical (staff member) or anything else, so he’ll tell us,” Johnson concluded on Fox.

The Spurs’ guard has been an important part of the team’s playoff successes so far this season. In the first two rounds of the playoffs, he averaged 18.8 points, 5.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds in 11 games while shooting 46.2% from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc.

Harper’s performance in Game 1 may have reassured Fox that he does not need to rush his return. But his presence on the floor will certainly be a confidence booster for the team.

Not saying that lack of experience has been a major factor for the Spurs so far, but if they want to avoid letting the defending champions bounce back in the series, they need Fox’s experience down the stretch to close out games. We hope to see Fox on the floor tomorrow (May 20) as the Thunder hosts Game 2 of this series at the Paycom Center.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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