Thunder Player Ratings: Caruso’s Career Performance Goes To Waste Against Spurs In Game 1

Alex Caruso had the greatest playoff game of his career but it went to waste as his All-Star teammates had inefficient nights in Game 1.

Eddie Bitar
6 Min Read
Thunder guard Alex Caruso looks on during the third quarter against the Pacers in game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center

Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Mandatory Credit: USA Today Sports - Imagn

The Oklahoma City Thunder had multiple chances to steal Game 1, but the San Antonio Spurs simply had too much firepower behind Victor Wembanyama’s historic masterpiece. Despite playing at home, the Thunder are down 0-1 to the Spurs following the 122-115 loss.

Despite an incredible career night from Alex Caruso and a decent all-around performance from two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City struggled to contain the Spurs inside and got demolished on the glass, losing the rebound battle 61-40. San Antonio controlled the tempo for most of the night, while the Thunder’s inefficient shooting from key starters ultimately proved costly in a brutal series-opening defeat.

 

Alex Caruso: A+

Game Stats: 31 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 2 TOV, 11-19 FG, 8-14 3-PT FG, 1-3 FT, 32 MIN

Caruso delivered the best offensive playoff performance of his career and almost single-handedly kept Oklahoma City alive. He drilled massive three-pointers all night, played elite defense, and brought nonstop intensity on both ends. Unfortunately for the Thunder, his historic outing was wasted because the rest of the team couldn’t consistently match his energy.

 

Jalen Williams: B+

Game Stats: 26 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 11-25 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 3-3 FT, 37 MIN

Jalen Williams was one of the few Thunder starters who consistently attacked the defense with confidence. He scored efficiently inside the arc and played with aggression throughout the night. Unfortunately, Oklahoma City needed even more from him given how poorly several teammates performed offensively.

 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: B

Game Stats: 24 PTS, 12 AST, 5 STL, 1 BLK, 4 TOV, 7-23 FG, 2-7 3-PT FG, 8-9 FT, 51 MIN

Shai impacted the game in multiple ways despite an inefficient shooting night. His playmaking kept Oklahoma City afloat for long stretches, and defensively he was outstanding with five steals. However, the Spurs forced him into difficult jumpers all game long, and his inability to consistently score efficiently became a major issue late.

 

Cason Wallace: B-

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 6 REB, 2 STL, 1 TOV, 3-6 FG, 2-5 3-PT FG, 28 MIN

Wallace quietly had a solid two-way performance off the bench. He defended aggressively, rebounded well for his size, and knocked down a couple of important perimeter shots. His overall impact was better than several Thunder starters.

 

Chet Holmgren: C

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 8 REB, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 1 TOV, 2-7 FG, 2-4 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 41 MIN

Chet Holmgren had one of the roughest playoff games of his young career. Wembanyama completely outclassed him physically and mentally throughout the night, dominating the paint and glass while Holmgren struggled to finish possessions. His defensive flashes weren’t enough to offset his offensive inconsistency and lack of interior presence.

 

Ajay Mitchell: C

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 2-5 FG, 34 MIN

Mitchell contributed solid playmaking and hustle plays, but Oklahoma City needed more scoring punch from him considering how many minutes he played. His defensive activity helped somewhat, but the Spurs largely ignored him as a scoring threat.

 

Jared McCain: C

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 2 TOV, 3-6 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 18 MIN

McCain showed flashes offensively and gave Oklahoma City some secondary scoring, but his inexperience showed defensively and with ball security. He had some nice moments but struggled under the Spurs’ defensive pressure.

 

Isaiah Hartenstein: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 1 TOV, 0-1 FG, 2-2 FT, 12 MIN

Hartenstein barely made an impact before his limited minutes ended. He provided some defensive activity with two blocks and a steal, but offensively he was almost invisible and struggled badly against Wembanyama’s size and mobility. Oklahoma City quickly realized they needed more spacing and speed on the floor.

 

Jaylin Williams: C

Game Stats: 3 REB, 1 TOV, 10 MIN

Jaylin Williams gave decent effort on the glass but didn’t offer much else in his limited minutes. The Thunder bench units struggled to contain San Antonio’s physicality whenever he was on the floor.

 

Luguentz Dort: D

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 2-6 FG, 1-5 3-PT FG, 22 MIN

Dort never found a rhythm offensively and struggled to slow down San Antonio’s perimeter attack defensively. The Thunder desperately needed his physicality and energy, but he became nearly unplayable for stretches because of his offensive limitations.

 

Aaron Wiggins: N/A

Game Stats: 0-3 FG, 0-3 3-PT FG, 4 MIN

Wiggins gave Oklahoma City absolutely nothing during his short stint. He missed every shot he took and failed to provide any meaningful impact before being pulled from the rotation.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
Previous Article Houston, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) walks on the court during the first half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images Spurs Player Ratings: Wembanyama Proves He Is The Best Player In The World After Game 1 Masterclass
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like