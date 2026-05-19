Thunder Player Ratings: Caruso’s Career Performance Goes To Waste Against Spurs In Game 1

The Oklahoma City Thunder had multiple chances to steal Game 1, but the San Antonio Spurs simply had too much firepower behind Victor Wembanyama’s historic masterpiece. Despite playing at home, the Thunder are down 0-1 to the Spurs following the 122-115 loss.

Despite an incredible career night from Alex Caruso and a decent all-around performance from two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City struggled to contain the Spurs inside and got demolished on the glass, losing the rebound battle 61-40. San Antonio controlled the tempo for most of the night, while the Thunder’s inefficient shooting from key starters ultimately proved costly in a brutal series-opening defeat.

Alex Caruso: A+

Game Stats: 31 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 2 TOV, 11-19 FG, 8-14 3-PT FG, 1-3 FT, 32 MIN

Caruso delivered the best offensive playoff performance of his career and almost single-handedly kept Oklahoma City alive. He drilled massive three-pointers all night, played elite defense, and brought nonstop intensity on both ends. Unfortunately for the Thunder, his historic outing was wasted because the rest of the team couldn’t consistently match his energy.

Jalen Williams: B+

Game Stats: 26 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 11-25 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 3-3 FT, 37 MIN

Jalen Williams was one of the few Thunder starters who consistently attacked the defense with confidence. He scored efficiently inside the arc and played with aggression throughout the night. Unfortunately, Oklahoma City needed even more from him given how poorly several teammates performed offensively.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: B

Game Stats: 24 PTS, 12 AST, 5 STL, 1 BLK, 4 TOV, 7-23 FG, 2-7 3-PT FG, 8-9 FT, 51 MIN

Shai impacted the game in multiple ways despite an inefficient shooting night. His playmaking kept Oklahoma City afloat for long stretches, and defensively he was outstanding with five steals. However, the Spurs forced him into difficult jumpers all game long, and his inability to consistently score efficiently became a major issue late.

Cason Wallace: B-

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 6 REB, 2 STL, 1 TOV, 3-6 FG, 2-5 3-PT FG, 28 MIN

Wallace quietly had a solid two-way performance off the bench. He defended aggressively, rebounded well for his size, and knocked down a couple of important perimeter shots. His overall impact was better than several Thunder starters.

Chet Holmgren: C

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 8 REB, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 1 TOV, 2-7 FG, 2-4 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 41 MIN

Chet Holmgren had one of the roughest playoff games of his young career. Wembanyama completely outclassed him physically and mentally throughout the night, dominating the paint and glass while Holmgren struggled to finish possessions. His defensive flashes weren’t enough to offset his offensive inconsistency and lack of interior presence.

Ajay Mitchell: C

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 2-5 FG, 34 MIN

Mitchell contributed solid playmaking and hustle plays, but Oklahoma City needed more scoring punch from him considering how many minutes he played. His defensive activity helped somewhat, but the Spurs largely ignored him as a scoring threat.

Jared McCain: C

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 2 TOV, 3-6 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 18 MIN

McCain showed flashes offensively and gave Oklahoma City some secondary scoring, but his inexperience showed defensively and with ball security. He had some nice moments but struggled under the Spurs’ defensive pressure.

Isaiah Hartenstein: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 1 TOV, 0-1 FG, 2-2 FT, 12 MIN

Hartenstein barely made an impact before his limited minutes ended. He provided some defensive activity with two blocks and a steal, but offensively he was almost invisible and struggled badly against Wembanyama’s size and mobility. Oklahoma City quickly realized they needed more spacing and speed on the floor.

Jaylin Williams: C

Game Stats: 3 REB, 1 TOV, 10 MIN

Jaylin Williams gave decent effort on the glass but didn’t offer much else in his limited minutes. The Thunder bench units struggled to contain San Antonio’s physicality whenever he was on the floor.

Luguentz Dort: D

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 2-6 FG, 1-5 3-PT FG, 22 MIN

Dort never found a rhythm offensively and struggled to slow down San Antonio’s perimeter attack defensively. The Thunder desperately needed his physicality and energy, but he became nearly unplayable for stretches because of his offensive limitations.

Aaron Wiggins: N/A

Game Stats: 0-3 FG, 0-3 3-PT FG, 4 MIN

Wiggins gave Oklahoma City absolutely nothing during his short stint. He missed every shot he took and failed to provide any meaningful impact before being pulled from the rotation.