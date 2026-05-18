4-Team Blockbuster Chaotic Trade Idea Involves Warriors, Clippers, Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, And No. 1 Pick

A massive four-team blockbuster trade proposal involving the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Washington Wizards, and Memphis Grizzlies could completely reshape the NBA offseason.

According to Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale, the proposed deal would look like this:

Golden State Warriors receive: Kawhi Leonard, Bradley Beal

Los Angeles Clippers receive: Jimmy Butler, 2026 Washington Wizards No.1 pick

Washington Wizards receive: 2026 Memphis Grizzlies No. 3 pick, 2029 Indiana Pacers’ first-round pick (via Clippers)

Memphis Grizzlies receive: 2026 Indiana Pacers No. 5 pick, 2026 Golden State Warriors No. 11 pick

This trade is absolute chaos. And honestly, every team has a legitimate reason to consider it.

The Warriors Would Do This Deal In An Instant

The Warriors’ side is easily the wildest part of the deal. Golden State would fully push every remaining chip into the middle of the table around Stephen Curry. After being eliminated early again and with Butler potentially missing most of next season recovering from a torn ACL, the Warriors would pivot aggressively toward Leonard.

And when healthy, Kawhi still looks like one of the best players alive. During the 2025-26 season, Leonard averaged 27.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 50.5% from the field and 38.7% from three-point range. Statistically, it was one of the most efficient offensive seasons of his career.

“Kawhi Leonard will always be an availability risk himself, but he’s working off a season in which he played 65 games, most of which came at a top-five-player level. Although punting on a lottery pick for a soon-to-be 35-year-old on an expiring contract isn’t a no-brainer, this move is far safer than consolidating even more of their future firsts into another addition.”

“Plus, there is a chance Bradley Beal ends up being helpful upon returning from his hip injury. Even after landing Butler, the Warriors needed another scorer who could also handle the ball. Between Beal and Kawhi, they’re netting two more.”

The risk remains obvious, though. Leonard is entering the final year of his three-year, $149.5 million extension and will earn $50.3 million next season. Injuries still dominate every conversation around him. Adding Leonard alongside Curry and Draymond Green would instantly create another terrifying championship trio.

Then comes Beal. Beal only played six games last season before suffering a season-ending injury, averaging 8.2 points and 1.7 assists while shooting 37.5% from the field and 36.8% from three-point range. He has a $5.6 million player option remaining on his two-year, $10.9 million contract.

Still, if healthy, he gives Golden State another needed scorer and secondary ball handler.

The Clippers Can End The Kawhi Leonard Era By Getting The No. 1 Pick

For the Clippers, this move signals a full reset. Trading Leonard hurts, but jumping from No. 5 to No. 1 in a loaded draft changes everything. The Clippers would suddenly gain control over the entire 2026 NBA Draft and likely select AJ Dybantsa, who many scouts view as a generational wing prospect.

“Using Kawhi and the Pacers pick to move up four spots amounts to a steep opportunity cost. It’s one worth paying if the Clippers are serious about hitting the reset button.”

They would also get Butler’s massive expiring contract, which could later become another trade asset if he returns healthy. Butler suffered a torn ACL last season after averaging 20.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.9 assists while shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.6% from three-point range in 38 games. There is no guarantee he even returns next season. Butler is entering year two of his two-year, $110.9 million extension and will make $56.8 million next season.

The Wizards Move Down In The Draft And Get Another First-Round Pick

The Wizards’ side is fascinating too, because this deal could completely reshape the direction of the franchise without fully sacrificing their rebuild. Washington would move down from No. 1 to No. 3 while adding another future first-round pick from Indiana through the Clippers. That matters because the 2026 draft is viewed as one of the deepest classes in years. The gap between prospects like AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson, and Caleb Wilson is not viewed as massive by every front office.

That is what makes this idea so interesting. The Wizards already accelerated their timeline aggressively after acquiring Anthony Davis and Trae Young. They are no longer rebuilding slowly. They are trying to become competitive immediately while still building long-term sustainability.

“This is about the same rate of compensation the Boston Celtics received for the No. 1 pick in 2017 from the Philadelphia 76ers. If the Wizards believe Caleb Wilson or Cameron Boozer has a similarly promising trajectory compared to AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson, the unprotected Pacers selection offsets sliding two spots in the lottery.”

This move helps accomplish both goals. That extra Pacers first-round pick could become extremely valuable later if Indiana struggles post-Tyrese Haliburton era. Washington would still leave the draft with an elite prospect while also gaining another major trade asset for future blockbuster moves.

It mirrors the famous 2017 trade when the Boston Celtics traded down from No. 1, gained extra value, and still landed Jayson Tatum.

The Grizzlies Can Officially Start The Rebuild

Then comes Memphis, and honestly, they might quietly become one of the biggest winners in the entire deal. The Memphis Grizzlies would only slide from No. 3 to No. 5 while gaining another lottery pick at No. 11 from Golden State.

“Snaring another lottery pick in exchange for a two-spot dip has ‘excellent value’ written all over it. Memphis doesn’t have to worry about transitioning from Forward Country to Guards Galaxy if it plans to trade Ja Morant.”

That is incredible value in a stacked draft class. Memphis would suddenly own picks No. 5, No. 11, No. 16, and No. 32. That gives them enormous flexibility to reshape the roster however they want.

If they continue building around Ja Morant, they can add multiple high-level young contributors immediately. If they eventually decide to move on from Morant after recent injuries, suspensions, and organizational tension, those picks become ammunition for a full reset.

That matters because the franchise already looks headed toward major change after trading Jaren Jackson Jr. and exploring different roster constructions around Morant.

This Chaotic Deal Can Shake The NBA Up

Ultimately, this trade proposal feels chaotic because it touches nearly every major NBA storyline at once. The Warriors push all-in around Stephen Curry one final time. The Clippers potentially begin a new era built around the No. 1 pick. The Wizards gain flexibility while still landing a future star. And Memphis suddenly stockpiles enough draft capital to reshape the franchise however it wants.

That is why this idea feels so dangerous. Every team walks away with something meaningful, and in today’s NBA, those are usually the blockbuster trades that become surprisingly realistic.