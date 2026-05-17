Lakers Are Serious Frontrunners For $103 Million NBA Champion

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly emerging as serious frontrunners for Aaron Gordon this offseason as the franchise searches for the perfect frontcourt fit next to Luka Doncic.

According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, Gordon is viewed as exactly the kind of player the Lakers need moving forward.

“When the Lakers start building their summer wish list, they figure to be on the hunt for multi-positional defenders. Plus, size and length at the forward spots. And the ability for those big, physical stoppers to add value on the offensive end, too. Aaron Gordon just might be all of the above.”

The fit makes complete sense.

The Lakers were exposed badly during their second-round sweep against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder. Los Angeles simply lacked athletic wings, physicality, and reliable defenders around Doncic. Every possession became a target practice situation for opposing offenses whenever Luka or Austin Reaves got switched onto scorers.

That is exactly why Gordon has suddenly become such a serious target.

At 30 years old, Gordon remains one of the NBA’s best role players and one of the league’s premier defensive forwards. He averaged 16.2 points and 4.8 rebounds this season while shooting an elite 38.9% from three-point range after shooting 43.6% from deep the year before.

His growth offensively has completely changed his value.

Once viewed primarily as an athletic dunker and transition threat, Gordon has evolved into a legitimate two-way forward who spaces the floor, cuts without the ball, defends multiple positions, and thrives next to ball-dominant stars.

That matters when building around Doncic. During the Dallas Mavericks 2024 Finals run, Luka thrived with vertical athletes and defensive wings around him. Gordon fits that exact mold while bringing championship experience after helping the Denver Nuggets win the 2023 NBA title.

Financially, Gordon is also under long-term control.

He is entering year one of his three-year, $103 million extension. That stability appeals to the Lakers as questions continue surrounding LeBron James and the long-term future of the roster. The Lakers reportedly want to build sustainably around Doncic’s prime years, and Gordon fits both timelines because of his skill set and contract structure.

Multiple teams are expected to pursue him. The Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics are also reportedly monitoring Gordon’s situation closely as Denver explores major offseason changes following another disappointing playoff exit.

There are growing reports that the Nuggets could explore moving either Gordon or Jamal Murray after their first-round elimination. Denver’s financial situation has become complicated as well. The Nuggets want to maintain flexibility around Nikola Jokic while also trying to retain younger talent like Peyton Watson. That could force them into difficult roster decisions this summer.

For the Lakers, this feels like the exact type of move Rob Pelinka needs to make.

The roster already has offensive creation through Luka. Reaves also continues developing into a strong secondary scorer. What Los Angeles lacks are tough defenders, athletic forwards, and playoff-proven role players capable of surviving deep postseason basketball.

Gordon checks every box. The biggest challenge would be constructing a realistic trade package. Reports suggest names like Jarred Vanderbilt, Deandre Ayton, and Jake LaRavia could become part of negotiations alongside draft compensation.

Still, if the Lakers truly want to maximize Luka Doncic’s championship window, Gordon might be one of the cleanest and smartest targets available on the market this summer.