Brian Windhorst Reveals How Lakers Can Persuade LeBron James To Take A Pay Cut

LeBron James' future still mired in uncertainty, Brian Windhorst reveals what the Lakers must to do to convince James to take a pay cut if he returns next season.

Siddhant Gupta
5 Min Read
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts against the Charlotte Hornets in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As the Los Angeles Lakers head into the offseason, the front office will go into overdrive with making plans for the next campaign. However, with LeBron James‘ future mired in uncertainty, the front office may experience some obstacles along the way.

After a heroic run in the playoffs, there is a positive sentiment about LeBron James returning next season. But in light of the Lakers’ salary cap constraints for roster-building purposes, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst revealed how the Purple and Gold could convince James to take a massive pay cut on “Get Up.”

Windhorst began by explaining the situation as it was, stating:

“The Lakers have a problem. The Lakers don’t want to lose LeBron James… But they don’t want to pay him $50 million for it because the rest of the league won’t come bidding $50 million. But here’s the reality: If you have a superstar player and LeBron James is still an All-Star player, he’s still a top 20-25 player in the league; it’s very hard to ask that player to take a pay cut, whether he’s 21 or 41.”

Despite being 41, LeBron James demonstrated his ability to be impactful while still being one of the best players in the league. With averages of 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game in the regular season, James was phenomenal.

Unfortunately, it was because he was so impressive that the Lakers are likely to find it harder to convince him to accept a team-friendly deal if they approach matters arbitrarily. Thus, Windhorst offered an alternative approach.

“If you want LeBron to take a pay cut, you can’t just indeterminately say, ‘Hey, take a pay cut.’ You’d better bring him a reason to take a pay cut,” Windhorst added. “Explain that, ‘Yes, the team was 0-8 against the Thunder this year. But if we acquire this player or these two players with the money you’re going to leave on the table, we can overcome that.’ I think LeBron would be open to that.”

In theory, Windhorst’s suggestion makes sense. The analyst noted that convincing James that he wasn’t worth $50 million simply because he wasn’t as good anymore would be futile, especially since some teams would be willing to offer him a max deal. However, presenting the promise of a more competitive roster and another chance at title contention may have much more merit.

Coming off his 23rd season in the league, LeBron James has more than enough reason to hang up his boots and call it a career. Having broken several records and won everything there is to win, James himself admits he doesn’t have anything to prove.

Still, the notion of running it back for another title with this core could be enticing.

James’ previous contract was a two-year, $101.3 million deal with a $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season. Presently, it is unlikely that any team in the NBA would present him with such an offer.

But when factoring in that teams such as the Cleveland Cavaliers or the New York Knicks may show more promise as title contenders, there is reason to believe that he would take a pay cut to win another ring.  Hence, the Lakers must find more ways to appeal to James’ wishes to win another title.

Lakers President Rob Pelinka claimed that the Purple and Gold would “honor” LeBron James if he chooses to return over the summer. While this could hint at large-scale personnel changes, including roster upgrades, things will only become clear once James makes his decision.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Jamal Murray stares in frustration during agame Bold NBA Trade Idea Sends Jamal Murray To Blazers, Nuggets Land Two Guards
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like