Brian Windhorst Reveals How Lakers Can Persuade LeBron James To Take A Pay Cut

As the Los Angeles Lakers head into the offseason, the front office will go into overdrive with making plans for the next campaign. However, with LeBron James‘ future mired in uncertainty, the front office may experience some obstacles along the way.

After a heroic run in the playoffs, there is a positive sentiment about LeBron James returning next season. But in light of the Lakers’ salary cap constraints for roster-building purposes, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst revealed how the Purple and Gold could convince James to take a massive pay cut on “Get Up.”

Windhorst began by explaining the situation as it was, stating:

“The Lakers have a problem. The Lakers don’t want to lose LeBron James… But they don’t want to pay him $50 million for it because the rest of the league won’t come bidding $50 million. But here’s the reality: If you have a superstar player and LeBron James is still an All-Star player, he’s still a top 20-25 player in the league; it’s very hard to ask that player to take a pay cut, whether he’s 21 or 41.”

Despite being 41, LeBron James demonstrated his ability to be impactful while still being one of the best players in the league. With averages of 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game in the regular season, James was phenomenal.

Unfortunately, it was because he was so impressive that the Lakers are likely to find it harder to convince him to accept a team-friendly deal if they approach matters arbitrarily. Thus, Windhorst offered an alternative approach.

“If you want LeBron to take a pay cut, you can’t just indeterminately say, ‘Hey, take a pay cut.’ You’d better bring him a reason to take a pay cut,” Windhorst added. “Explain that, ‘Yes, the team was 0-8 against the Thunder this year. But if we acquire this player or these two players with the money you’re going to leave on the table, we can overcome that.’ I think LeBron would be open to that.”

In theory, Windhorst’s suggestion makes sense. The analyst noted that convincing James that he wasn’t worth $50 million simply because he wasn’t as good anymore would be futile, especially since some teams would be willing to offer him a max deal. However, presenting the promise of a more competitive roster and another chance at title contention may have much more merit.

Coming off his 23rd season in the league, LeBron James has more than enough reason to hang up his boots and call it a career. Having broken several records and won everything there is to win, James himself admits he doesn’t have anything to prove.

Still, the notion of running it back for another title with this core could be enticing.

James’ previous contract was a two-year, $101.3 million deal with a $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season. Presently, it is unlikely that any team in the NBA would present him with such an offer.

But when factoring in that teams such as the Cleveland Cavaliers or the New York Knicks may show more promise as title contenders, there is reason to believe that he would take a pay cut to win another ring. Hence, the Lakers must find more ways to appeal to James’ wishes to win another title.

Lakers President Rob Pelinka claimed that the Purple and Gold would “honor” LeBron James if he chooses to return over the summer. While this could hint at large-scale personnel changes, including roster upgrades, things will only become clear once James makes his decision.