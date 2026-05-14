Bold NBA Trade Idea Sends Jamal Murray To Blazers, Nuggets Land Two Guards

A bold offseason trade proposal involving the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers could completely reshape both franchises heading into the 2026-27 season.

According to a proposed idea from Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report, the deal would look like this:

Portland Trail Blazers receive: Jamal Murray

Denver Nuggets receive: Jrue Holiday, Scoot Henderson, 2028 Milwaukee Bucks first-round pick (Top-4 protected), 2029 Boston Celtics first-round pick

The Nuggets Get To Retool With Fresh Faces

The proposal arrives after a disappointing ending to Denver’s season. The Nuggets were bounced out of the playoffs in six games by the injury-hobbled Minnesota Timberwolves despite entering the series as favorites. After the elimination, Nikola Jokic openly admitted the Nuggets were ‘far away’ from true title contention again.

That has sparked serious questions about Denver’s roster construction around Jokic. In this proposal, Denver addresses multiple issues at once.

Holiday gives the Nuggets a championship-proven two-way guard who still remains one of the NBA’s toughest perimeter defenders. Last season, Holiday averaged 16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 6.1 assists while shooting 45.1% from the field and 37.8% from three-point range.

Holiday recently finished Year 2 of his four-year, $134 million extension. He will make $34.8 million next season and then hold a $37.2 million player option afterward. While Holiday is 35 years old and nearing the later stages of his career, his defensive versatility and playoff experience would fit perfectly next to Jokic.

Denver would also land a younger upside swing in Henderson. The former No. 3 overall pick averaged 14.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 41.8% from the field and 35.2% from three-point range. Henderson is entering the final season of his four-year, $44.3 million rookie contract and will make $13.5 million before becoming a restricted free agent.

His athleticism and explosiveness would give Denver something they currently lack in the backcourt. Most importantly, the Nuggets also regain badly needed draft capital with two future first-round picks.

The Blazers Can Become A Dangerous Team With Jamal Murray

For Portland, this deal is about accelerating their rise. Murray had the best regular season of his career statistically. He averaged 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists while shooting 48.3% from the field and 43.5% from three-point range. He also earned his first-ever All-Star selection. But playoff concerns still remain.

Murray just completed Year 1 of his four-year, $207 million extension. He will make $50.1 million next season, followed by $53.8 million and then $57.5 million in the final year of the deal. That is a massive commitment for a team already heavily invested financially in Jokic.

The Trail Blazers exceeded expectations by reaching the playoffs before losing in five games to the San Antonio Spurs in the first round.

This Deal Depends On The Nuggets Pulling The Trigger On Their Core

The pressure surrounding the Nuggets is only growing stronger after the playoff collapse. Nuggets president Josh Kroenke already confirmed that only Nikola Jokic is completely untouchable in trade talks following the first-round exit, opening the door for major roster changes this offseason. Reports have already linked Denver to multiple Jamal Murray trade scenarios, while league insiders believe the franchise could also explore moving Aaron Gordon if the right offer appears.

At the same time, NBA insiders continue to insist Jokic still wants to remain in Denver long term despite ongoing discussions surrounding his potential $278 million extension. That means the Nuggets’ front office now faces a massive challenge. Build a younger, deeper, more athletic roster around Jokic quickly enough to maximize his prime, or risk wasting more years of one of the greatest players the league has ever seen.

Meanwhile, the Blazers are trying to fast-track their rebuild into contention. Whether this exact trade happens or not, one thing is becoming clear around the league. Big changes could be coming for Denver this offseason, and Jamal Murray’s future is suddenly no longer untouchable.