7 Bold Predictions For A Spurs-Knicks 2026 NBA Finals Showdown

This Spurs-Knicks Finals is not just a young team against a veteran one series. It is a weird matchup because both teams have real reasons to believe they control the matchup and final outcome.

The Spurs have the best player in the series. Victor Wembanyama is already the most uncomfortable defensive matchup in the NBA, and his first playoff run has been absurd for a 22-year-old big. He has posted 23.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game in 17 playoff games, while giving the Spurs the kind of back-line defense that changes every shot near the rim. That alone gives the Spurs a path to the title.

But the Knicks are not just a nice story. They are not here because of luck, crowd noise, or one hot shooting round. They enter the Finals with the best playoff sample in the league. Their 123.3 offensive rating is No. 1 in the playoffs. Their 103.5 defensive rating is also No. 1. Their +19.8 net rating is far above the Spurs’ +11.0. That is not a small gap. That is a team winning games on both ends at a title level.

Jalen Brunson is the engine, but the Knicks are not only Brunson. Karl-Anthony Towns gives them shooting and size. OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges give them real wing defense. Josh Hart gives them rebounding from the perimeter. Mitchell Robinson, if his broken right pinkie allows him to play real minutes, gives them offensive boards and another big body against Wembanyama.

The Spurs are 62-20 and come from a seven-game Western Conference Finals against the Thunder. The Knicks are 53-29 and come in with 11 straight playoff wins. The Spurs have the favorite label. The Knicks have the better current form.

That is why this series can go against the market. The Spurs can look like the better team for stretches. Wembanyama can dominate the rim. The Knicks can still win the Finals. Here are seven bold predictions for the NBA Finals starting tonight.

1. The Knicks Steal Game 1 At Frost Bank Center

The Knicks stealing Game 1 is a bold call, but it is not a random outcome. It starts with how both teams arrive.

The Spurs just survived a seven-game Western Conference Finals against the Thunder. That series was physical, fast, and emotionally heavy. The Spurs won it, but they had to spend a lot to get here. The Knicks are in a different rhythm. They swept the 76ers first, then the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals, and enter with 11 straight playoff wins. Rest is not everything, but in Game 1, it can show in legs, closeouts, and late-game decision-making.

The Knicks are also built to steal road games because their offense is not dependent on pace. Their playoff pace is only 96.5, while the Spurs are at 99.1. The Knicks want slow possessions. They want Brunson walking the ball up, reading the first help defender, using a screen, refusing the first option, then forcing the defense to guard for 16 or 18 seconds. That kind of offense travels because it is based on reads and spacing, not crowd energy.

Brunson is the main reason. He has been the best half-court guard left in the playoffs. His playoff line sits at 26.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 6.6 assists, and the Knicks have scored 126.3 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor. That is a monster number. It shows the Knicks don’t just survive in his minutes. They control games through him.

Game 1 also gives the Knicks one tactical edge. The Spurs can prepare for Brunson, but seeing him live is different. His pace is strange. He is not as fast as De’Aaron Fox. He is not huge like a big combo guard. But he wins with angles, footwork, and timing. If the Spurs don’t get their ball-screen coverages right early, he can put them in trouble before halftime.

The Knicks don’t need to destroy the Spurs in Game 1. They need to win the turnover margin, control the defensive glass, and get enough shooting from Towns, Anunoby, and Bridges. Their 59.2% effective field-goal percentage in the playoffs says this is not only a defense-first group. They are making shots at a real level.

2. Jalen Brunson Will Have A 50-Point Finals Game

Brunson scoring 50 in a Finals game sounds dramatic, as there have been only seven players to ever do it, but the shot diet gives him a real chance.

He is not a player who needs 12 threes to get there. That is the important part. Brunson can reach a huge number with two-point scoring, free throws, and enough threes to break the defense. He lives in the midrange, at the elbows, on short pull-ups, and around the paint. That is useful against the Spurs because Wembanyama’s rim protection can take away normal layups. Brunson doesn’t need those to score.

The Spurs can throw several defenders at him. Stephon Castle has size and strength. Fox has speed. Devin Vassell has length. The problem is that none of those matchups removes Brunson’s best counters. If the defender goes under, he can shoot. If the defender chases over, he can stop short and create contact. If Wembanyama sits deep, Brunson can reach the floater area. If Wembanyama comes higher, the Knicks can release the ball to Towns or Robinson.

Brunson’s 50-point path probably comes in one of the home games. The Knicks will need one night where he simply takes over. Think 18-for-31 from the field, four threes, and 10 or 11 free throws. That’s not some impossible line for him in this setting. The Knicks’ offense already asks him to take 20.0 shots every game. If the Spurs start switching more late in the series, his isolation volume can jump, too.

The emotional side also pushes this prediction. Brunson is not a player who gets loose because the game becomes pretty. He gets loose because the game becomes slower and more painful. That is what the Finals usually become after Game 2. Less transition. More contact. More late-clock possessions. More possessions where one guard must create a shot with eight seconds left.

The Spurs will probably win the Wembanyama minutes at the rim. They can still lose one game because Brunson turns the last six minutes into a personal scoring run. That is how his 50-point game happens.

3. Victor Wembanyama Will Average Below 23 Points

This one looks risky because Wembanyama has been so efficient. He is putting up 23.2 points per game in the playoffs with elite rim finishing, improved three-point shooting, and free-throw touch. He is not a raw scorer anymore. He already has counters.

But the prediction is not that the Knicks stop him. Nobody is stopping him. The prediction is that the Knicks make his scoring harder, slower, and less possession-heavy. There is a difference.

The Knicks have the personnel to defend him by committee. Towns can start on him because he has size and strength. Robinson can take the more physical rim minutes if his hand allows it. Anunoby can switch onto him in certain late-clock spots. Bridges can dig down and recover. Hart can help from the nail, crash down on the ball, and still rebound. No single defender is the answer, but the Knicks can give Wembanyama different pictures.

The pace is also important. The Knicks play slow. They use the longest average possessions in the playoffs at 16.0 seconds. If they can force that tempo, Wembanyama gets fewer open-floor catches and fewer early seals. He can still score, but he has to score against loaded defense more often.

The Knicks’ three-point defense also affects this. Opponents are shooting just 30.5% from three against them in the playoffs. If that holds even close to form, Wembanyama has fewer easy scoring spikes. His big scoring games usually become scary when he adds three or four made threes to the blocks, putbacks, rolls, and free throws. If the Knicks run him off the clean catch-and-shoot looks and force more late-clock creation, they can keep him under his playoff average.

Wembanyama can average 21 or 22 points and still dominate the series defensively. His value is not only scoring. He can block five shots, change ten more, grab 12 rebounds, and still finish with 20 points. That would be a great Finals line. It would also fit this prediction.

The Knicks will live with some Wembanyama post catches. They will live with some tough jumpers. What they cannot allow is a steady diet of early offense, lob dunks, and rhythm threes.

4. The Knicks Will Put On A Defensive Clinic

The Knicks’ defense is the real reason this can become a six-game win. Their playoff defensive rating is 103.5, No. 1 among playoff teams. That is already a strong starting point. But the more interesting part is how they are doing it. They are not sitting back and hoping teams miss. They are attacking ball screens, shrinking the floor, and trusting their wings to recover.

The blitz rate is the key stat. The Knicks have blitzed 12.3% of ball screens in the playoffs, the highest rate in the field by a large margin. In the regular season, they were at only 3.9%. That means this is a playoff adjustment. Mike Brown has changed the pressure level. The Knicks are not letting ball-handlers walk into usual reads.

That can bother the Spurs. Fox is fast, but he has not looked fully right after the ankle issue. He was limited in the Western Conference Finals, averaging only 11.2 points per game. Castle is strong and mature for his age, but he is still a young guard in his first Finals, with turnover problems against the Thunder. Dylan Harper has given the Spurs rookie minutes, which speaks well of his future, but also gives the Knicks one target to pressure.

The Knicks’ wings are built for this. Anunoby can guard power wings and still slide with guards. Bridges can fight over screens and recover from behind. Hart is smaller, but he rebounds like a forward and takes away lazy passes. Towns has defended better in ball-screen coverage than his reputation suggests, with the Knicks allowing only 0.83 points per chance when he has been the screener’s defender in the playoffs.

The Knicks also finish possessions at the rim. Their 34.0 offensive rebound percentage is third among playoff teams, and their overall rebounding has been a huge part of their identity. That helps the defense. If the Knicks rebound their own misses, the Spurs lose transition chances. If the Knicks finish defensive possessions, Wembanyama and Castle don’t get second-shot chaos.

This won’t look like a shutdown every night. The Spurs will have runs. Wembanyama will have absurd stretches. Vassell will hit some hard threes. But over six games, the Knicks can turn the Spurs into a slower, more contested offense than they want.

5. The Spurs Blow Out Knicks By 20-Plus In Game 2

The Knicks can steal Game 1 and still get smashed in Game 2. Both things can be true.

The Spurs have already shown that their ceiling is not normal. They have six playoff wins by at least 20 points, tied for the most in a single postseason run. That is a sign of a team that can turn a normal game into a 12-minute avalanche. Their defense creates misses near the rim, and their offense becomes much easier when they can run.

Game 2 is the perfect spot for that response. If the Spurs lose Game 1, they will simplify the game. More early actions for Wembanyama. More Castle pressure downhill. More Fox in drag screens before the Knicks are set. More weak-side movement to punish the Knicks’ blitzes. The Spurs don’t need to rebuild everything. They need to play faster and make the Knicks defend earlier in the clock.

The third quarter is where this prediction lives. The Spurs have been excellent after halftime in the playoffs, and young teams often play better when they stop thinking and start reacting. If they come out of halftime with a 15-2 run, the Knicks can suddenly be in a game they don’t want: fast possessions, crowd pressure, Wembanyama blocks, and live-ball turnovers.

This is also where Wembanyama can look like the best player in the world for one night. Not just best player in the series. Best player in the world. If he blocks three shots in one quarter and hits two threes, the game can lose shape quickly. The Knicks are disciplined, but even disciplined teams can panic when the rim is gone.

The Knicks’ shooting regression could also come here. They have been elite from three in the playoffs, especially with Towns, Anunoby, and Landry Shamet. But if those shots are short after Game 1, the Spurs will run. That is how a close series produces one ugly score.

6. Victor Wembanyama Will Record 5-Plus Blocks Per Game

This is the biggest Wembanyama prediction, and it is probably the easiest one to see on film.

He has 60 blocks in 17 playoff games. That is 3.5 per game before the Finals even starts. His minutes should rise now. If he goes from 32.5 minutes per game to 37 or 38, the block chances rise with it. This is not about a shot-blocker having a hot week. Wembanyama covers areas of the floor that other centers simply don’t reach.

The Knicks also give him the correct shot profile for blocks. They lead the playoffs with 54.8 points in the paint per 100 possessions, and they are shooting 61.8% in the paint. That is great offense, but it also means they attack the area where Wembanyama is most destructive. Brunson drives. Hart cuts. Anunoby powers through contact. Robinson lives on putbacks. Towns rolls and attacks closeouts. Every one of those actions can create a block chance.

The Knicks can try to pull Wembanyama away from the rim with Towns, and that will work at times. Towns shooting 49.0% from three in the playoffs forces the Spurs to make decisions. But Wembanyama does not need to be standing under the rim to block shots. His recovery length is the problem. He can show high, retreat, and still erase a layup from behind.

This is why the Knicks can win the series while Wembanyama wins the highlight battle. That sounds strange, but it is very possible. The Spurs can have the best defensive player, the most viral plays, and the loudest individual moments. The Knicks can still win more possessions through spacing, rebounding, and Brunson’s half-court creation.

The key for the Knicks is not avoiding every block. That is impossible. The key is not letting blocks become a live-ball transition. A blocked layup out of bounds is acceptable. A blocked layup into a Spurs fast break is deadly.

7. Knicks Win In 6 Games

The Spurs have the higher single-player ceiling because of Wembanyama. They also have the better regular-season record at 62-20. Their defense is real. Their opponents have shot only 47.8% effective field-goal percentage in the playoffs, and only 48.0% in the paint. That is an elite defensive profile.

But the Knicks have the better playoff build. They are No. 1 in offensive rating, No. 1 in defensive rating, No. 1 in net rating, and No. 1 in effective field-goal percentage. When one team leads the playoff field in all those areas, it deserves to be treated as more than an underdog story.

The Knicks also have more ways to survive a bad stretch. If Brunson is trapped, Towns can pass and shoot. If Towns is in foul trouble, Anunoby and Bridges can take more usage. If the offense gets stuck, Hart can create extra possessions on the glass. If Robinson is available, he gives them a very specific weapon against the Spurs’ size: offensive rebounding and vertical defense in short minutes.

The Spurs have a way to win this series, too. They need Wembanyama near 28 points per game, Castle to survive the Brunson matchup, Fox to look closer to himself after the ankle issue, and Vassell to hit enough threes when the Knicks send help. That isn’t crazy. But it still asks the Spurs to get more things right at the same time.

The Knicks don’t need a crazy formula. They need to keep the pace low, win the Brunson minutes, and make sure the bench doesn’t bleed points. Towns has to stretch Wembanyama away from the rim. The defense has to pressure Fox and Castle without giving Wembanyama free rolls to the basket. And the rebounding has to stay at the same level they have shown all playoffs. That is the Knicks’ way to win. Simple, but not easy.

This won’t look easy for the Knicks. Game 2 could be ugly. Wembanyama could finish one game with 25 points, 15 rebounds, and seven blocks. The Spurs could make the Knicks look small in some minutes and slow in others. But after six games, the Knicks still have the better playoff numbers and the safer late-game creator with Brunson.

Prediction: Knicks win the 2026 NBA Finals in 6 games.

Finals MVP prediction: Jalen Brunson.