LeBron James Explains How He Memorizes All Of His Handshakes With Teammates

LeBron James thinks he might have to stop with the unique handshakes.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) react after a play during the first quarter against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) react after a play during the first quarter against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

LeBron James‘ play on the court over the years has been nothing short of legendary, and the same can be said about his pre-game routines. James has had unique handshakes with his teammates for years, and there have been so many that fans have been left wondering how he even remembers them all. Well, James answered that question on his Mind the Game podcast.

“I have no idea,” James said. “Some of the handshakes are like I kind of try to learn my teammates over the course of time. Like early on, I’ll kind of [see] what they’re into, what they like, things of that nature. So right now, like my teammate Dalton Knecht, we have a handshake where we kind of dab up, and then at the end, we kind of throw a bow and arrow, and I kind of got that because of how well he shoots the ball.

“So it was like last year when he was a rookie, I think one game he had like 30 something in one of our games, and I was just like he f***ing flamethrower,” James added.

You can check out James’ handshake with Dalton Knecht and some of his other teammates below.

There’s that bow and arrow. With Drew Timme, it was a mustache, in reference to his handlebar mustache. That does make it easier to remember.

“Some of them is just off the top of the head,” James said. “… I’ve been doing it for so long. I don’t even know, man. Me and my best friends, we’ve been together for what? Since we were eight years old. We’ve had handshakes since we were young. And I got teammates that I was like teammates in like 2008 that got hand… It’s just weird that I can remember a lot of these.”

Co-host Steve Nash asked James if he really remembers handshakes from 2008, and he claimed he does. The 41-year-old hilariously stated that it is very time-consuming and that he probably needs to stop.

James is only going to play for so much longer, if he chooses to carry on, so there’s no harm in keeping up the tradition. A few more handshakes won’t hurt.

It should be noted, though, that it’s not just teammates with whom James has these unique handshakes. He has one with the Los Angeles Lakers‘ photographer, too.

This is also a sign of how James treats people in general. He has no obligation to engage with this individual, but still went out of his way to even have a unique handshake with her. James is far from perfect, but he is still a class act. He will be missed if he leaves the Lakers in free agency this summer.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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