Russell Westbrook Explains Why He Invested In OKC’s Multipurpose Stadium: ‘I Care About The City And Community’

Although Russell Westbrook is an L.A. native, the nine-time All-Star began carving out his legacy in the NBA with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now, with an opportunity to give back to the community, Westbrook has reportedly invested in the development of Oklahoma City’s latest multipurpose stadium.

The MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium in Oklahoma City is a $121 million project that will serve as the home for the city’s USL Championship club, scheduled to kick off in 2028. As construction for the 10,000-seat venue broke ground on Tuesday, Russell Westbrook was present, shedding more light on the project.

After sharing a word of gratitude for all the partners in the project during his official statement, Russell Westbrook reflected on what this project meant to him.

“I grew up here, as you guys know,” he began. “I was 16-17 years old coming to Oklahoma City. It was a culture shock coming from Los Angeles. You guys welcomed me, my family, everyone that was associated with me… I’m truly grateful for that, and I always will be.”

“Any opportunity that I get to give back to the city, to the community, to the people, I will continue to do that. Today is not just for me, but for our future generations. Our kids, our families, to have a place where they can come, watch games, and get inspired. I’m just truly grateful to be a part of this.”

After the ceremonial groundbreaking to begin the construction of the stadium, Russell Westbrook fielded several questions from the media about the project.

Reporter: “Could you give us an overview of how this partnership came to be, to be involved in the stadium industry?”

Westbrook: “It started honestly when I was playing here. Just creating relationships, creating connections with people that care about the city and care about the community. Obviously, I played away from Oklahoma City, but always stayed connected in some shape or form. Christian has been great and has big visions. I think big as well, and I wanted to do something big in Oklahoma City that is a blueprint and a foundation in the city for years to come.”

Reporter: “What’s it like to be back in OKC?”

Westbrook: “It’s always been like home for me. It’s like going back to my second home.”

Reporter: “What’s the need to pour back into a city that once poured so much into you as a young player?”

Westbrook: “I think it’s just it‘s my duty, honestly. You get placed in positions in your life. Being placed here has always been great for me because I learned so much. Not just about myself, but about the city, the people, and how to treat people. I believe the people of Oklahoma City are the blueprint of how that should work.”

Reporter: “Russ, what’s your interest in soccer?”

Westbrook: “I love soccer, man. My son plays soccer all the time. I actually own a soccer team in Leeds, so I’ve always had an interest in soccer. I’m not very good at soccer, but my kids love soccer, and my wife played soccer growing up as well. So, there’s always been some sense of connectivity there.”

Reporter: “Russ, was there a point when you were here that you figured that you would always sort of have a connection here? Was there a moment when you realized this place would always draw you back at some point?”

Westbrook: “When I got drafted. Coming here, the team moved here. For somebody to take an opportunity on me, a kid growing up from inner-city Los Angeles, I’m always grateful for that. So, I never want to let the people down here. I always gave everything I had. To have an opportunity to be able to do that, I want to find ways to pour back and be connected here in any way I can, and I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

Russell Westbrook joined Christian Kanady, the founder and CEO of Echo Investment Capital, in developing the infrastructure surrounding the stadium. Kanady was also responsible for donating the land south of Bricktown on which the stadium will be built.

During his speech, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt noted that OKC is the only top-50 city to lack a multipurpose stadium, which has inevitably limited sports and entertainment opportunities. Now, with Russell Westbrook partnering up with Echo Investment Capital, Nick Gross, the Chickasaw Nation, Populous, Fields and Futures, and Robinson Park, Oklahoma City can expect a cultural boom.

Needless to say, this gesture only adds to Russell Westbrook’s legacy. Although the nine-time All-Star failed to bring a championship to OKC, his contribution to supporting the local community and continued philanthropic efforts outside of basketball paint him in a completely different light.