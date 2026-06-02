Blockbuster 4-Team Mock Trade Idea Featuring Celtics, Rockets, Jaylen Brown And 6 Draft Picks

The Boston Celtics are expected to be one of the busiest teams of the offseason after a disappointing playoff exit, and one blockbuster four-team trade proposal could completely reshape the futures of four franchises.

Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale recently suggested a massive deal involving the Celtics, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, and New Orleans Pelicans that includes Jaylen Brown, six draft picks, and several young starters.

Boston Celtics receive: Saddiq Bey, Trey Murphy III, Jabari Smith Jr., 2027 Phoenix Suns first-round pick (via Rockets)

Detroit Pistons receive: Fred VanVleet, 2026 Chicago Bulls No. 39 pick (via Rockets)

Houston Rockets receive: Jaylen Brown, Marcus Sasser

New Orleans Pelicans receive: Dorian Finney-Smith, Caris LeVert, 2026 Minnesota Timberwolves No. 21 pick (via Pistons), 2026 Boston Celtics No. 27 pick (via Celtics), 2027 Houston Rockets first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick (Most favorable out of Rockets, Mavericks, and Suns, via Rockets)

The Celtics finished second in the Eastern Conference with a 56-26 record and entered the postseason viewed as one of the favorites to reach the NBA Finals. However, their season unraveled quickly in the opening round against the Philadelphia 76ers. Boston built a commanding 3-1 series lead but failed to close the series, dropping three straight games in a shocking collapse that immediately sparked questions about the roster’s long-term construction.

Meanwhile, the Rockets continued their rise as one of the Western Conference’s emerging contenders. Houston finished 52-30 and secured the fifth seed behind strong seasons from Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun. Expectations were high entering the playoffs, particularly after drawing a Los Angeles Lakers team that was dealing with multiple injuries.

Despite the favorable matchup on paper, Houston was unable to capitalize and suffered a first-round exit. The loss exposed some of the team’s offensive limitations in high-pressure situations and fueled discussion about whether the Rockets need another elite shot creator to complement their current core.

The Pistons were one of the league’s biggest success stories during the regular season. After years of rebuilding, Detroit surged to a 60-22 record, the best mark in the Eastern Conference, behind the continued development of Cade Cunningham and a young roster that exceeded expectations.

Their playoff run ultimately ended in disappointment, however, as they were eliminated by the Cleveland Cavaliers in a hard-fought seven-game second-round series. While the season represented a major step forward for the franchise, the postseason defeat highlighted the value of adding experienced veterans who can help guide a young team through deep playoff battles.

The Pelicans experienced the opposite trajectory. New Orleans endured a disastrous 26-56 campaign that left them 11th in the Western Conference and well outside the playoff picture. Injuries, inconsistent play, and a lack of roster continuity contributed to one of the most disappointing seasons in the league.

With the team failing to gain traction throughout the year, questions have emerged about the direction of the franchise and whether management should prioritize a long-term rebuild centered around draft assets and younger talent. Those circumstances make the Pelicans a logical participant in trade discussions involving multiple future first-round picks.

The Celtics Give Up Their Superstar But Get Three Starting-Level Players

This deal is all about depth, flexibility, and long-term roster building. Boston gives up Jaylen Brown, one of their premier stars, who they have nurtured for years and won a title with.

In return, Boston gets three starting-caliber players.

Trey Murphy III averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 47.0% from the field, 37.9% from three, and 88.7% from the free-throw line across 74 appearances. Murphy is entering Year 2 of his four-year, $112 million contract extension and is set to earn approximately $27 million next season, $28.5 million in 2027-28, $28 million in 2028-29, and $28.5 million in 2029-30.

Murphy has been a target for the Celtics for some time, and there have been rumors that Derrick White could be included in a deal going the other way. There is also a reported trade idea that would send Murphy to Boston without requiring the Celtics to part with either Brown or White.

Jabari Smith Jr. averaged 15.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field, 36.3% from beyond the arc, and 81.4% from the free-throw line. His five-year, $122 million extension begins next season, and he is projected to earn roughly $23 million in 2026-27, $24.5 million in 2027-28, $24.5 million in 2028-29, $25 million in 2029-30, and $25 million in 2030-31.

Saddiq Bey enjoyed a breakout season with 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 45.1% from the field, 36.7% from three-point range, and 84.2% from the foul line. Bey is entering the final season of his current contract and will earn $6.5 million next year before becoming eligible for unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2027.

Boston sacrifices its best scorer but adds three versatile rotation pieces, multiple long-term contracts at manageable figures, and a future first-round pick.

The Rockets Go All-In On Jaylen Brown

Houston is making an all-in championship move. The Rockets receive Jaylen Brown and Marcus Sasser. Brown immediately becomes the secondary superstar next to Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun.

Brown is one of the best two-way players in the league, who averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while shooting 47.7% from the field and 34.7% from three. Brown is entering Year 3 of his five-year, $287 million supermax contract. He will earn $57 million next season, $61 million in 2027-28, and $64.9 million in 2028-29.

Brown has also been linked to potential moves to the Atlanta Hawks as well. In addition, there have been rumors of a direct trade between the Rockets and Celtics that would send Brown to Houston.

Houston gives up significant assets, including Jabari Smith Jr., Fred VanVleet, Dorian Finney-Smith, and three first-round picks. Still, Brown’s playoff pedigree and elite scoring make him worth the gamble.

Sasser averaged 5.2 points and 2.0 assists while shooting 41.5% from three. He remains on a cost-controlled rookie contract after signing a four-year, $13 million rookie deal in 2023 and is set to earn approximately $5.1 million next season before becoming a restricted free agent. He gives Houston additional backcourt depth.

Brown’s ability to create his own offense addresses one of Houston’s biggest weaknesses and could elevate them into legitimate championship contention.

The Pistons Get More Offensive Help Next To Cade Cunningham

Detroit is looking for veteran help after a breakthrough season. The centerpiece is VanVleet, who missed the entire season recovering from an Achilles injury. In his last healthy campaign, he averaged 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists while shooting 34.5% from three.

For Detroit, the risk is limited. VanVleet must exercise his $25 million player option for this deal to work, but his contract expires after next season.

The Pistons give up Marcus Sasser, Caris LeVert, and the No. 21 pick. In return, they get a proven championship guard who could help Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren take the next step.

The Pelicans Get A Treasure Trove Of Picks To Rebuild

New Orleans pivots toward asset accumulation. The Pelicans surrender Trey Murphy III and Saddiq Bey but receive four first-round picks along with Finney-Smith and LeVert.

Dorian Finney-Smith averaged 8.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 43.8% from the field and 39.8% from three-point range. He is entering the second season of a four-year, $53 million contract and will earn $13.4 million next season before becoming eligible for free agency in 2028, as he has a two-year non-guaranteed deal.

LeVert averaged 7.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 41.7% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range. LeVert is on a two-year, $28.9 million deal. He will make $14.8 million next season before becoming an unrestricted free agent. He provides additional scoring depth, while the draft capital helps replenish a roster that desperately needs young talent.

For a team coming off a 26-56 season, four first-round picks may be too valuable to ignore.

This Trade Could Shake Up The NBA

This trade ultimately comes down to differing timelines.

Houston pushes its chips to the center of the table by acquiring Jaylen Brown. Boston reshapes its roster with three quality starters. Detroit adds a veteran floor general to accelerate its rise. New Orleans stockpiles assets for the future.

The biggest question remains whether Boston would truly move a two-time All-NBA star entering his prime. If the Celtics believe their championship window requires more depth and flexibility, this proposal provides a fascinating blueprint for how a Jaylen Brown blockbuster could look.