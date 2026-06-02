NBA Finals Game 1 Ticket Prices Fall 50% Despite Spurs Setting Viewership Records vs. Thunder

The ticket prices for Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals between the Spurs and the Knicks see a sharp decline in the secondary market rates.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates with the MVP trophy after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in game seven of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center.
Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Spurs are set to host the NBA Finals for the first time since their championship run in 2014. But as much as the world is hyped to see them face the Knicks, there has been a sharp decline in the ticket prices in the secondary market ever since Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder got eliminated.

According to TickPick, the ticket prices for Games 1 and 2 of the Spurs-Knicks series have fallen by over 50% each. Game 1 tickets were initially listed at $2,105 before their Game 7 exit of the Thunder. Subsequently, the prices fell to $943 with an approximate 53% decline.

Similarly, for Game 2, the initial listed get-in price was $2,420, but it has now fallen to $1,162 after their Game 7 loss, a 52% decline in the cost of entry.

This comes after the Thunder-Spurs series broke several viewership records, including the most-viewed game ever on social media (accumulated 2 billion views), the most-watched game of the entire 2025-26 season, and the most-watched Game 6 of a Conference Finals series since 2002, averaging 11.6 million viewers.

One possible reason is the elimination of the Thunder, which had the league’s reigning MVP and a chance to potentially come closer to winning back-to-back championships for the first time since the 2018 Warriors.

On the other hand, the Spurs are a young team, making their first appearance in the postseason since the 2018-19 season. Therefore, there is a lower demand expected for tickets in San Antonio than if Oklahoma were hosting the first two games of the NBA Finals.

So, that, combined with the absence of a superstar like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the NBA Finals, could explain this sharp decline in ticket prices in the secondary market.

Meanwhile, the Knicks still boast the most expensive tickets for any NBA Finals in the league’s history, headlined by their superstar, Jalen Brunson, with their get-in prices having only a slight decrease since Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals and still relatively increased since when they were initially listed.

The get-in price initially listed for Games 3 and 4 was $3,876 and $3,609 on TickPick. They are now starting at $4,115 and $3,680, which is an approximate 6% increase for Game 3 and a 2% increase for Game 4 as compared to the initial listings.

It is interesting to observe that the get-in prices for the first two games in San Antonio are almost 50% of the get-in price just for Game 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

This shows that the fixture is not the main reason for this fall in prices, but it is more about the difference in the venue and the cultural difference in the cities that differently promote basketball.

Since both new teams have reached the NBA Finals, the fall in prices is understandable. However, once Victor Wembanyama cements himself as a superstar in the NBA, I predict we won’t witness such a sharp decline in prices again and would rather see the demand go up further.

If Wembanyama and the Spurs win the championship, people not just from across the country but across the world will come to watch the French superstar. The Spurs are set to host Games 1 and 2 on Wednesday, June 3, and Friday, June 5, respectively.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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