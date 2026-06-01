Rick Adelman Dies At Age 79: Warriors, Rockets And NBA Teams Extend Prayers For Hall Of Fame Coach

The NBA world has lost a legend tonight as Rick Adelman has passed away at the age of 79, confirmed the NBA Coaches Association. They took to social media and wrote a heartbreaking announcement for the basketball world.

“The membership of the National Basketball Coaches Association joins the NBA family in mourning the passing of legendary Head Coach and Hall of Famer, Rick Adelman. Rick Adelman coached in the NBA for 29 years, serving as a Head Coach for 23 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Over his coaching career, Rick won 1,042 games (10th all-time), was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021, and received the NBCA Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023. Coach Adelman also enjoyed an eight-year NBA playing career with the San Diego Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Jazz, and Kansas City-Omaha Kings.”

“Adelman will be remembered not only as a coach and a player, but also as a mentor to so many in the basketball community. Rick was a husband to Mary Kay for 56 years; father to Kathy, RJ, Laura, David, Caitlin, and Patrick; and a grandfather of twelve. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Adelman family during this difficult time,” wrote the Coaches Association in their official announcement.

All five teams where Rick Adelman left an impact in his coaching career, the Warriors, the Rockets, the Trail Blazers, the Timberwolves, and the Kings, extended their prayers for the Hall of Fame coach, who spent 29 years as a coach and gave nearly four decades of his life to the association, including his time as a player.

1. The Golden State Warriors’ statement:

“Rick Adelman left an indelible mark on the NBA during his nearly four decades in the league, both as a player for seven seasons and as a coach for 29 seasons, including two seasons with the Warriors (1995-97).”

“His creativity and ingenuity led his teams to 1,042 wins during his illustrious coaching career, the 10th-most in NBA history, and earned him entry into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.”

“We extend our thoughts and prayers to his family, friends, and the hundreds of lives he impacted, both on and off the court, throughout a legendary career.”

2. The Houston Rockets’ statement:

“The Houston Rockets and the Fertitta Family mourn the passing of Rick Adelman, one of the most respected and influential figures in NBA history.”

“During his four seasons in Houston, Coach Adelman guided the Rockets with professionalism, integrity, and a deep commitment to the game. His role in leading the team during the 22-game winning streak in 2008 remains one of the most remarkable achievements in franchise history and will always be remembered by Rockets fans.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to Mary Kay, his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy will forever be a part of Rockets history and the fabric of the NBA.”

3. The Portland Trail Blazers’ statement:

“The Portland Trail Blazers organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Rick Adelman, a franchise legend and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer. Rick was one of the most influential figures in franchise history, a member of the inaugural 1970 team and integral coach throughout the 80s and 90s, guiding the team to Finals appearances in 1990 and 1992.”

“Rick’s basketball brilliance helped shape multiple eras of Trail Blazers basketball, earning the respect and admiration of the basketball community and cementing his legacy. His thoughtful leadership, integrity, and kindness impacted all those around him on and off the court. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire Adelman family and all those in the world of basketball who were touched by his impact.”

4. The Minnesota Timberwolves’ statement:

“The Minnesota Timberwolves are deeply saddened by the passing of Hall of Fame coach Rick Adelman. Adelman served as head coach of the Timberwolves from 2011 to 2014 and exemplified leadership, integrity, and professionalism throughout his distinguished career.”

“Serving as head coach for five teams over 23 NBA seasons, he became one of the game’s most respected and accomplished leaders, finishing 10th on the league’s all-time wins list.”

“Adelman made a lasting impact on our organization, his players, and the game of basketball. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Mary Kay, the Adelman family, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

5. The Sacramento Kings’ statement:

“The Sacramento Kings organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Rick Adelman, a beloved coach whose leadership, character, and vision helped define an era of Kings basketball that inspired our city and captivated fans around the world.”

“During his eight seasons in Sacramento, he led the team to unprecedented success and helped create some of the most memorable moments in franchise history.”

For an entire generation of Kings fans, Coach Adelman represented the very best of Sacramento basketball, and he will be remembered for the way he inspired those around him – with humility, integrity, kindness, and an unwavering belief in the power of teamwork.”

His leadership helped establish a culture that continues to resonate throughout our organization today. Our thoughts are with Mary Kay, his family, friends, former players, and all who loved him.”

Arguably, the best years of his coaching career came when he went to the NBA Finals twice with the Trail Blazers (in 1990 and 1992), but he unfortunately lost on both occasions. But his impact on the basketball world was more than just wins and losses.

As a 79th overall pick (seventh round) back in 1968, not many would have expected Adelman to have a long and flourishing career in the basketball world.

But his resilience, combined with integrity and ‘unwavering belief,’ helped him leave a legacy on the basketball world in the importance of a solid mentor. With 1042 wins in his coaching career, he is 10th on the list of the most-winning NBA coaches of all time.

Adelman and his wife, Mary Kay, moved to Portland in 2014, the year after he retired, to be near their family of six children and eleven grandchildren. Kathy Adelman-Naro, Adelman’s oldest daughter, coaches high school basketball in Portland.

Before passing away at the age of 44 in an auto-pedestrian accident in 2018, his eldest son, R.J., was a lawyer and held several front office positions in the NBA. David Adelman, another son, is the current head coach of the Denver Nuggets. We also extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and loved ones of Adelman.