Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo-Evan Mobley Swap Deal Faces Resistance From Cavaliers Advisors

Evan Mobley is the key figure in any potential trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the Cavaliers' advisors may not be in favor of this.

Siddhant Gupta
5 Min Read
Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Since being eliminated from the playoffs, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been identified as one of the many teams that could make some major changes in the offseason. While this has led to them being linked to superstar trade targets such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, there may be internal dialogues that could prevent such a move from going through.

The Cavaliers’ interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo is noteworthy, especially since it could transform their title chances. However, with Evan Mobley viewed as the “linchpin” in any potential trade, Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor revealed that the Cavaliers’ internal advisors are strongly against such a move. He wrote:

“The Cavs love Mobley; they believe in him, and there are multiple members of the Cleveland brain trust that would be vehemently against a Giannis-Mobley swap, as the 2025 Defensive Player of the Year and Second-Team All-NBA selection is viewed as not only a future star but also a proverbial safety net when it comes to another rebuild.”

As valuable as Giannis Antetokounmpo’s addition could be, especially in terms of title contention, the Cavaliers seem committed to Mobley. Cavs president Koby Altman also emphasized this during a recent press conference, stating:

“Since Evan’s been here, we’ve had the third-best record in the league. Now we don’t have a championship to show for that yet, right? Boston and Denver, the other two ahead of us, they have a championship to show for that. But all Evan has done is impact winning. He’s been remarkable for us in terms of our ascent the last five years. He’s a huge part of what we do.”

It is difficult to argue with Cleveland’s perspective. At 24, Evan Mobley has already asserted himself as one of the league’s best defensive players, simultaneously boasting immense potential as a two-way threat.

With averages of 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game on 54.6% shooting from the field this season, Mobley remained consistent during the regular season. Thus, even though his production took a hit in the postseason, it would appear the Cavaliers are still invested in his development.

For the most part, this is a promising approach by the Cavs. Still, it doesn’t improve their chances of landing Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Due to Antetokounmpo’s $58.4 million salary, the Cavaliers may only be able to swing a deal if they include either Mobley ($50.1 million) or Donovan Mitchell ($50.1 million) in a trade. While Channing Frye has suggested that one of these two young players would have to be traded for Cleveland’s chances to improve, Cleveland doesn’t seem inclined to do so.

At the moment, it appears that the Cavaliers are out of the race to land Giannis Antetokounmpo. This makes it marginally easier for teams such as the Miami Heat and the Portland Trail Blazers to pursue the Milwaukee Bucks‘ superstar, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“More and more, with sources saying Miami and Portland are already in pursuit, Antetokounmpo’s future is increasingly expected to be resolved over the next few weeks in conjunction with NBA Draft proceedings,” Stein wrote.

While the Blazers’ interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo is relatively new, both Portland and Miami possess the assets to formulate an enticing package to convince Milwaukee to part with the superstar. However, with many perceiving the Heat as the ideal fit for the two-time MVP, it could be argued that Miami’s chances are marginally better.

Despite missing 46 games in the 2025-26 season, Antetokounmpo remains one of the most dominant players in the league. With averages of 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game, the 10-time All-Star is singlehandedly capable of transforming a franchise into a title-contender.

With his title window growing smaller with each passing year, there is some evidence to suggest that the superstar may wish to join a team capable of competing for a championship. Currently, only a handful of teams may fit this description. Needless to say, conversations surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo may only heat up once the offseason is officially underway.

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BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
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