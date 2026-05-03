Blazers Pushing Hard For Giannis Antetokounmpo Under New Ownership

The Portland Trail Blazers have quietly positioned themselves as one of the most serious contenders to land Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason, with Jake Fischer of The Stein Line indicating they are expected to emerge as a prime trade suitor if the Milwaukee Bucks decide to move their franchise star.

Portland’s interest is not new. The franchise explored trade scenarios around the February deadline, but Milwaukee was not ready to engage in serious discussions at the time. Now, with the Bucks facing uncertainty around Giannis’ long-term future, the situation has shifted. League insiders suggest Portland is preparing an aggressive push, backed by a new owner in Tom Dundon and unique assets that few teams can match.

The key advantage lies in draft capital. As part of the Damian Lillard trade, Portland controls Milwaukee’s first-round picks in 2028, 2029, and 2030. Those picks could become central to any deal, as the Bucks would likely prioritize regaining control of their future if they pivot toward a rebuild. That leverage gives Portland a strong negotiating position compared to other potential suitors.

From a roster standpoint, any trade package would likely begin with Jerami Grant, whose contract helps match salary. Giannis is set to earn over $58 million, so a multi-team structure would almost certainly be required. Portland could also be forced to include young assets such as Shaedon Sharpe or Toumani Camara if Milwaukee demands a stronger return.

On the court, the fit presents an intriguing scenario. The Blazers exceeded expectations this season, finishing 42- 40 and securing a playoff berth as the seventh seed. They showed growth, depth, and defensive potential, but lacked a true superstar to elevate them into contention. Adding Antetokounmpo would immediately change that trajectory.

A potential lineup featuring Giannis alongside players like Lillard, Scoot Henderson, Deni Avdija, Donovan Clingan, and Jrue Holiday would give Portland size, versatility, and defensive strength across all positions. It would also provide a clear identity built around transition play, rim pressure, and physical dominance.

Around the league, interest in Antetokounmpo continues to grow. The Miami Heat have been linked, although insiders have indicated potential hurdles in making that move viable. The Houston Rockets are also expected to explore multiple superstar options, including Giannis, while the Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for a major summer pursuit. Reports have also tied the Phoenix Suns as a preferred landing spot, while internal issues in Milwaukee, including communication gaps in organizational decisions, have added further uncertainty to his future.

All of this sets the stage for one of the most competitive trade markets in recent NBA history. Portland has the assets and intent to make a serious push, but they are not alone. If the Bucks open the door, multiple contenders will step in.

The Blazers have made their position clear. They are ready to be aggressive. Now, it comes down to whether Giannis and Milwaukee are ready to take that next step.