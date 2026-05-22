In the aftermath of another failed season, the Milwaukee Bucks are desperate to escape NBA purgatory and return to their title-contending status. With a 32-50 record, good for 11th in the East, it’s clear the Bucks need some major changes, but where should they start?

In a recent appearance on the ‘Night Cap’ show with Shannon Sharpe, longtime Bucks center Bobby Portis offered his own perspective on the situation and laid out just how bad the situation has gotten internally. More than anything, it seems he’s calling for a cultural change that can only be achieved by settling Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future.

“It’s hard for us right now to have a conversation when the future is so blurry,” said Portis. “The future is so blurry right now, guys need to worry about themselves. The owner said that by the draft, they’re going to do something with Giannis. The future is blurry, so we can’t even have conversations until we know who’s on the team.”

Giannis has been on bad terms with the Bucks for months now, largely fueled by their own struggles and on-court failures. At 31 years old, Giannis is in his prime, and he’s desperate to win another title before age begins to slow him down. That’s why, after months of applying pressure, he’s on the cusp of a blockbuster move that could reshift the NBA’s balance of power. But, at this point, nothing is guaranteed, and the uncertainty has created a sense of mistrust in the locker room.

As Portis explained, it’s every man for themselves, putting division and isolation at an all-time high for the Bucks. With no clear solution in sight, the only way to set things right may be to trade Giannis altogether and unshackle his teammates from the constant barrage of rumors and speculation. The good news for the Bucks is that they will have plenty of offers, and finding a suitable package should prove easy enough.

Bobby Portis Makes New LeBron James Prediction

Aside from Portis’ own teammate, Giannis, one of the biggest stories of the summer involves NBA legend and four-time champion LeBron James. The 41-year-old is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer, meaning he’ll have the choice to join whatever team he desires. If he decides against retirement, there are four teams reportedly in the running: the Lakers, Cavaliers, Warriors, and Knicks. Portis believes James will end up back in Cleveland.

“All books have storybook endings,” said Portis. “This would be perfect. Go to Cleveland, they still have a nice team. They got Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley down low.”

Ultimately, nobody knows where LeBron will end up, not even James himself. With nothing left to prove in the NBA, the choice will really come down to which team can offer him the best ending to his storied career. As the place where he played for the first seven years of his career, Cleveland makes a lot of sense for LeBron to return to, and it’s the perfect storybook ending. Plus, alongside Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, James could put the Cavaliers in contention for the title.

Ultimately, much remains unknown about LeBron’s future, but the same can be said for the Bucks right now. By the looks of things, it’s a season of change for many teams across the NBA, and those who don’t catch on will be quickly left behind. For someone like Portis, who is caught in the middle of the drama, it’s hard to even think about what comes next.