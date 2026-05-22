Spurs Ready To “Hit Back” As Thunder Continue Bullying Victor Wembanyama

Julian Champagnie says Spurs will respond to overt aggression against Victor Wembanyama.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Nov 8, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) takes a three point shot in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

After taking a loss in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, the San Antonio Spurs are facing massive pressure to secure victory tonight and avoid a 1-2 deficit against the defending champions (Oklahoma City Thunder). While the players were unwilling to reveal their full game plan tonight, they did say they intend to match the Thunder’s style of play.

In fact, according to young Spurs forward Julian Champagnie, they want to give the Thunder a taste of their own medicine, particularly through aggressive, physical play on defense. He called on his teammates to “hit back” in defense of young superstar Victor Wembanyama, who he says has been getting hacked and bullied all throughout the series.

“Hit back. Honestly, hit back,” Champagnie said, via Tom Orsborn. “The guys hit him, they pull him, they grab his jersey, they’re grabbing his arm when he’s jumping. Obviously, that’s not basketball. That’s just a physicality thing. That’s up to the refs to deal with, not us. But I think, as a team, how we can help him is by hitting them back. Honestly, truly, do the same thing. Do the same thing that they’re doing to us to them. Match the level of physicality and then just see how that goes.”

If there’s been one major difference between these teams, it’s the aggression. As a team, the Thunder are known for being particularly scrappy, using physical contact and length to disrupt shot attempts. Most notably, they have a deep and well-balanced supporting cast that helped them finish as the league’s best defensive team this season (107.7 rating). From MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and center Chet Holmgren to guys like Jalen Williams, Alex Caruso, and Lu Dort, there’s no vulnerability on defense for the Thunder, and it makes it that much harder for their opponents to keep up.

Of course, not everyone sees their tactics as entirely commendable. Opponents have been complaining about their physicality for a while now, and it has only intensified as the playoffs have dragged on. In the Western Semifinals, for example, the Los Angeles Lakers had to hold a post-game meeting with officials, during which they raged about countless illegal actions committed by Thunder players.

In this series, it’s Victor Wembanyama who is taking the beating. He shot 13 free throws in Game 1 as the Thunder tried (and failed) to contain his scoring. In Game 2, they limited Wembanyama to just 21 points on 50.0% shooting, but their bully-ball tactics have invited a response from the Spurs, who could resort to similar physical basketball. For Julian Champagnie, the only way for the Spurs to win is to match the Thunder’s intensity and beat them at their own game.

It won’t be an easy adjustment for a team that’s never had to rely on the tactic, but the Spurs are willing to make it if there’s a title on the line. Fortunately, with the matchup tied 1-1, the series is still anyone’s to win, and San Antonio has more than enough time to flip the series and swing the momentum in their favor. More than anything, it will just require matching the Thunder’s intensity, urgency, and physicality in every aspect of the game.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Jonathan Kuminga makes his debut for the Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Colin Hubbard - AP Notable NBA Players Facing Team Option Decisions This Offseason, Including Jonathan Kuminga And Isaiah Hartenstein
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like