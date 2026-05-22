Spurs Ready To “Hit Back” As Thunder Continue Bullying Victor Wembanyama

After taking a loss in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, the San Antonio Spurs are facing massive pressure to secure victory tonight and avoid a 1-2 deficit against the defending champions (Oklahoma City Thunder). While the players were unwilling to reveal their full game plan tonight, they did say they intend to match the Thunder’s style of play.

In fact, according to young Spurs forward Julian Champagnie, they want to give the Thunder a taste of their own medicine, particularly through aggressive, physical play on defense. He called on his teammates to “hit back” in defense of young superstar Victor Wembanyama, who he says has been getting hacked and bullied all throughout the series.

“Hit back. Honestly, hit back,” Champagnie said, via Tom Orsborn. “The guys hit him, they pull him, they grab his jersey, they’re grabbing his arm when he’s jumping. Obviously, that’s not basketball. That’s just a physicality thing. That’s up to the refs to deal with, not us. But I think, as a team, how we can help him is by hitting them back. Honestly, truly, do the same thing. Do the same thing that they’re doing to us to them. Match the level of physicality and then just see how that goes.”

If there’s been one major difference between these teams, it’s the aggression. As a team, the Thunder are known for being particularly scrappy, using physical contact and length to disrupt shot attempts. Most notably, they have a deep and well-balanced supporting cast that helped them finish as the league’s best defensive team this season (107.7 rating). From MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and center Chet Holmgren to guys like Jalen Williams, Alex Caruso, and Lu Dort, there’s no vulnerability on defense for the Thunder, and it makes it that much harder for their opponents to keep up.

Of course, not everyone sees their tactics as entirely commendable. Opponents have been complaining about their physicality for a while now, and it has only intensified as the playoffs have dragged on. In the Western Semifinals, for example, the Los Angeles Lakers had to hold a post-game meeting with officials, during which they raged about countless illegal actions committed by Thunder players.

In this series, it’s Victor Wembanyama who is taking the beating. He shot 13 free throws in Game 1 as the Thunder tried (and failed) to contain his scoring. In Game 2, they limited Wembanyama to just 21 points on 50.0% shooting, but their bully-ball tactics have invited a response from the Spurs, who could resort to similar physical basketball. For Julian Champagnie, the only way for the Spurs to win is to match the Thunder’s intensity and beat them at their own game.

It won’t be an easy adjustment for a team that’s never had to rely on the tactic, but the Spurs are willing to make it if there’s a title on the line. Fortunately, with the matchup tied 1-1, the series is still anyone’s to win, and San Antonio has more than enough time to flip the series and swing the momentum in their favor. More than anything, it will just require matching the Thunder’s intensity, urgency, and physicality in every aspect of the game.