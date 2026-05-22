Spurs vs. Thunder Game 3 Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

Game 3 is at Frost Bank Center on Friday, May 22, at 8:30 p.m. ET, with the Spurs and Thunder tied 1-1. The Spurs took Game 1 in double overtime, 122-115. The Thunder answered in Game 2, 122-113. The series now shifts to the Spurs, where injuries and guard depth are the first story.

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 31.0 points, 20.5 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks in the series. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 27.0 points and 10.5 assists. That is the main star battle. The difference around them has been depth. Through two games, the Thunder bench has outscored the Spurs bench 107-41. That number is too big for a conference finals series.

Game 2 was much cleaner for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points with nine assists. Alex Caruso added 17 points off the bench. Chet Holmgren had 13 points, while Isaiah Hartenstein gave them 10 points and 13 rebounds after barely playing in Game 1. For the Spurs, Stephon Castle had 25 points, Devin Vassell scored 22, and Wembanyama finished with 21 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, and four blocks.

Injury Report

Spurs

De’Aaron Fox: Questionable (right ankle sprain)

Dylan Harper: Questionable (right adductor soreness)

Thunder

Jalen Williams: Questionable (left hamstring soreness)

Thomas Sorber: Out (right ACL surgical recovery)

Why The Spurs Have The Advantage

The Spurs have the best interior force in the series. Wembanyama is averaging 31.0 points and 20.5 rebounds through two games, and the Thunder have not found one clean matchup for him. He had 41 points and 24 rebounds in Game 1, then 21 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, and four blocks in Game 2. Even in the loss, he controlled large parts of the game.

The Game 3 adjustment is ball security. The Spurs had 23 turnovers in Game 1 and 21 in Game 2. Those mistakes gave the Thunder 55 total points off turnovers, including 27 in Game 2. That is the clearest number in the series. The Spurs cannot keep giving the Thunder free offense and expect Wembanyama to cover every problem.

Castle has to be better with the ball. He has 20 turnovers through two games. He also has real production: 17 points and 11 assists in Game 1, then 25 points in Game 2. The problem is not his talent. It is control. If De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper are limited or out, Castle must run more offense without feeding the Thunder transition game.

Home court should help the Spurs’ role players. Vassell scored a playoff-high 22 points in Game 2 and has reached double figures in all 13 games this postseason. The Spurs need him as a second-side scorer. They also need Julian Champagnie, Keldon Johnson, and Luke Kornet to give enough spacing and physical support. If the bench gap stays close to 107-41, the Spurs will lose Game 3.

Why The Thunder Have The Advantage

The Thunder have the deeper team and the better guard structure. They won Game 2 without a normal Jalen Williamsgame. Williams played only seven minutes before leaving with the hamstring issue, but the Thunder still scored 122 points. That says a lot about their depth.

The Thunder also made the correct Game 2 adjustment with Hartenstein. He barely played in Game 1, then had 10 points and 13 rebounds in Game 2. That gave the Thunder more size against Wembanyama and helped keep Holmgren from absorbing every physical possession. Holmgren still has to be better, but Hartenstein gave them the frontcourt minutes they needed.

Gilgeous-Alexander looked more like himself in Game 2. He scored 30 points after a difficult Game 1, and the Thunder finished with a 27-10 edge in points off turnovers. That is the Thunder formula. They do not need to win the Wembanyama matchup. They need to pressure the ball, force errors, and turn those mistakes into open-floor points.

The Thunder bench is the biggest advantage. Caruso had 31 points in Game 1 and 17 in Game 2. Cason Wallace and Jared McCain each scored 12 in Game 2. Ajay Mitchell gives them another guard who can defend and attack. If Williams cannot play or is limited, the Thunder still have enough perimeter bodies to keep pressure on the Spurs.

X-Factors

Dylan Harper is the main Spurs X-factor. In Game 1, he had 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and seven steals. In Game 2, he left with a right adductor issue and did not play the final 16:50. If he plays, the Spurs get another ball-handler and defender. If he sits, the burden on Castle becomes much heavier.

Devin Vassell has to stay aggressive. He had 22 points in Game 2, his playoff high, and he has scored at least 10 points in every playoff game this year. The Spurs need 18-22 points from him again. If Vassell is quiet, the Thunder can send more attention toward Wembanyama.

Isaiah Hartenstein is a key Thunder X-factor. His 10 points and 13 rebounds in Game 2 changed the frontcourt balance. The Thunder need his size, screens, rebounding, and fouls against Wembanyama. If Hartenstein wins his minutes again, the Thunder can survive Holmgren playing more on the perimeter.

Jalen Williams is the injury X-factor. He had 26 points and seven rebounds in Game 1, but left Game 2 early with hamstring soreness. If he plays close to normal, the Thunder have another wing creator. If he is out, Caruso, Mitchell, Wallace, and McCain have to cover those minutes again.

Prediction

The Spurs are dangerous at home because Wembanyama is the one player in the series who can change both ends by himself. If Fox or Harper plays, their offense becomes much cleaner. But the turnover problem is too large to ignore. The Spurs have given the Thunder 55 points off turnovers in two games.

The Thunder have more guards, more bench scoring, and the better pressure defense right now. Game 3 should be close, but the Thunder’s depth gives them the safer profile.

Prediction: Thunder 116, Spurs 111