Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Clears Up Viral Comments About Isaiah Hartenstein’s Defense Against Victor Wembanyama

After mistakenly dissing Isaiah Hartenstein's defensive effort in Game 2, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander revealed what he really meant.

Siddhant Gupta
5 Min Read
May 20, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles down the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter during game one of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

After a tough loss in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder bounced back with a 122-113 victory against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way with an MVP-caliber performance, the Thunder have tied things up at 1-1.

As vital as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s offensive contributions were in Game 2, the Thunder also benefited from Isaiah Hartenstein‘s hard-nosed grunt work while guarding Victor Wembanyama. However, when asked about Hartenstein’s defensive effort during his postgame interview, Gilgeous-Alexander made a questionable remark.

“I’m not sure if it was good, to be honest,” he replied.

When asked to elaborate, Gilgeous-Alexander smiled and rephrased:

“It was alright. It was good. We wanted to switch things up, give him [Wembanyama] different looks. That’s what it’s about when you’re playing good players. You want to switch it up, make sure the rhythm’s not the same, and we did that tonight.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s response to Isaiah Hartenstein’s defense on Victor Wembanyama raised some eyebrows, especially since the superstar completely switched up the narrative. With growing curiosity about his statement, the two-time MVP was forced to address his comments while speaking with the media after the game.

“I didn’t really hear her,” he stated. “And then once I realized what she said, I gave her the right answer. At first, I heard it wrong, what she said.”

For all intents and purposes, this may come across as a bit of a cop out. However, when reflecting on Isaiah Hartenstein’s performance, Gilgeous-Alexander had nothing but praise for his teammate.

“He’s changed our dynamic since the first game he’s played,” Gilgeous-Alexander noted. “He’s our physicality and our backbone. He’s our bruiser, sets screens, rebounds for us, and he’s physical. He’s also, obviously, very skilled. Like, he can pass, play in the pocket, make the next play.”

“He helps us a lot out there. We saw his effectiveness tonight, for sure, on a very high stage, very high stakes in this game,” he continued. “Coach didn’t call his number much in the first game. He called it tonight. He just stepped up to the challenge. You need guys like that; you need teammates like that. When you have a room full of guys like that, you get good results. He’s just a testament to that.”

Hartenstein wasn’t the most productive player for OKC in Game 1. On Wednesday night, however, the big man proved vital.

Along with 10 points, 13 rebounds (8 OR), and three assists, Hartenstein did a phenomenal job of restricting Victor Wembanyama’s activity, holding the Spurs‘ superstar to 21 points on 8-16 shooting from the field.

After the game, Isaiah Hartenstein also spoke about the task of guarding Wembanyama and how Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault prepared him for it, stating:

“When you play a team sport, you have to really put your ego aside, and I trust Mark’s decisions a lot. He does a great job of just communicating before what kind of your role’s gonna be… Yesterday, he sat me down again and kind of apologized, but was just like, ‘Hey, just be ready. Your number’s going to be called more, and we’re going to try to do something different.'”

“Again, Mark’s a great coach, and I trust him. If you want to play in a team sport, if you want to play on a team like this, you really have to put your ego aside and do what’s best for the team.”

Isaiah Hartenstein’s willingness to do what is needed for the team exemplifies the Oklahoma City Thunder’s mentality. While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is undoubtedly the face of the franchise, their success can be attributed to the sacrifices made by its role players.

Hartenstein’s performance in Game 2, though underhanded in some people’s eyes, was impactful, to say the least. With the Thunder securing a foothold in the WCF series, it will be interesting to see how they build on this win in the upcoming games on the road.

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BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Houston, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) walks on the court during the first half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images Victor Wembanyama Was Visibly Unhappy Watching Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Lift The MVP Trophy [Video]
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