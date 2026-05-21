Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Clears Up Viral Comments About Isaiah Hartenstein’s Defense Against Victor Wembanyama

After a tough loss in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder bounced back with a 122-113 victory against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way with an MVP-caliber performance, the Thunder have tied things up at 1-1.

As vital as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s offensive contributions were in Game 2, the Thunder also benefited from Isaiah Hartenstein‘s hard-nosed grunt work while guarding Victor Wembanyama. However, when asked about Hartenstein’s defensive effort during his postgame interview, Gilgeous-Alexander made a questionable remark.

“I’m not sure if it was good, to be honest,” he replied.

When asked to elaborate, Gilgeous-Alexander smiled and rephrased:

“It was alright. It was good. We wanted to switch things up, give him [Wembanyama] different looks. That’s what it’s about when you’re playing good players. You want to switch it up, make sure the rhythm’s not the same, and we did that tonight.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s response to Isaiah Hartenstein’s defense on Victor Wembanyama raised some eyebrows, especially since the superstar completely switched up the narrative. With growing curiosity about his statement, the two-time MVP was forced to address his comments while speaking with the media after the game.

“I didn’t really hear her,” he stated. “And then once I realized what she said, I gave her the right answer. At first, I heard it wrong, what she said.”

For all intents and purposes, this may come across as a bit of a cop out. However, when reflecting on Isaiah Hartenstein’s performance, Gilgeous-Alexander had nothing but praise for his teammate.

“He’s changed our dynamic since the first game he’s played,” Gilgeous-Alexander noted. “He’s our physicality and our backbone. He’s our bruiser, sets screens, rebounds for us, and he’s physical. He’s also, obviously, very skilled. Like, he can pass, play in the pocket, make the next play.”

“He helps us a lot out there. We saw his effectiveness tonight, for sure, on a very high stage, very high stakes in this game,” he continued. “Coach didn’t call his number much in the first game. He called it tonight. He just stepped up to the challenge. You need guys like that; you need teammates like that. When you have a room full of guys like that, you get good results. He’s just a testament to that.”

Hartenstein wasn’t the most productive player for OKC in Game 1. On Wednesday night, however, the big man proved vital.

Along with 10 points, 13 rebounds (8 OR), and three assists, Hartenstein did a phenomenal job of restricting Victor Wembanyama’s activity, holding the Spurs‘ superstar to 21 points on 8-16 shooting from the field.

After the game, Isaiah Hartenstein also spoke about the task of guarding Wembanyama and how Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault prepared him for it, stating:

“When you play a team sport, you have to really put your ego aside, and I trust Mark’s decisions a lot. He does a great job of just communicating before what kind of your role’s gonna be… Yesterday, he sat me down again and kind of apologized, but was just like, ‘Hey, just be ready. Your number’s going to be called more, and we’re going to try to do something different.'”

“Again, Mark’s a great coach, and I trust him. If you want to play in a team sport, if you want to play on a team like this, you really have to put your ego aside and do what’s best for the team.”

Isaiah Hartenstein’s willingness to do what is needed for the team exemplifies the Oklahoma City Thunder’s mentality. While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is undoubtedly the face of the franchise, their success can be attributed to the sacrifices made by its role players.

Hartenstein’s performance in Game 2, though underhanded in some people’s eyes, was impactful, to say the least. With the Thunder securing a foothold in the WCF series, it will be interesting to see how they build on this win in the upcoming games on the road.