Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Explains Why He Dropped An F-Bomb On Jared McCain After Clutch Game 2 Shot

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reveals Jared McCain was yelling at him during the game-winning shot and explained his viral response.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Explains Why He Dropped An F-Bomb On Jared McCain After Clutch Game 2 Shot
Credits: Imagn Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder rallied tonight in a must-win Game 2 at home and came away with a 122-113 victory to tie their Western Conference Finals series against the Spurs at 1-1.

In the final minute, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander nailed the dagger midrange shot to push the Thunder’s lead to seven points, before Alex Caruso hit the last shot when the game was already out of the Spurs’ realistic reach. The Canadian star turned around after hitting the midrange jumpshot and yelled at someone.

“Calm the f— down!” he coldly said in a moment that subsequently went viral. After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander confirmed that he specifically said that to Jared McCain, who was on the floor to replace the injured Ajay Mitchell at the time.

 

During the postgame press conference, a reporter asked Gilgeous-Alexander if he was telling his whole bench to calm down after the dagger shot.

“No, Jared [McCain] was yelling at me while I was shooting, and I was just like, ‘Bro, I’m shooting. Like, don’t distract me.’ So yeah, that’s all. I was literally just telling Jared to calm down, but that’s what great shooters do. Let you know when they’re open. So, yeah, we hashed it out. We’re good,” the reigning MVP admitted.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander found his rhythm on offense tonight and had 30 points, nine assists, four rebounds, and two blocks while shooting 12-24 from the field (50.0 FG%). This was a significantly better game for him than Game 1, where he shot 30.4% from the floor (7-23) in a 24-point game.

“No, I just have sucked when I get too long a break. I don’t think it’s anything other than that. I don’t know. I guess I’ve got to do a better job with my breaks, especially during the playoffs. I don’t know if it’s anything other than that, to be honest,” said Gilgeous-Alexander on whether he changed anything between Game 1 and 2.

While there were conversations that it was Victor Wembanyama who altered Gilgeous-Alexander’s shots in Game 1, the reigning MVP feels it was just rust from the break they had between the second-round series against the Lakers, whom they swept in four games, to the beginning of the conference finals.

If Game 1 was Wembanyama’s revenge for missing out on the MVP award, Game 2 was just the Thunder’s simple reminder to keep calm and have faith in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Even though the series is level now, the Thunder have a tougher stretch of upcoming games as they head on the road to San Antonio. They will need to get at least one win in the next two games to regain home-court advantage. Game 3 is scheduled for the day after tomorrow, May 22. It will be interesting to see if the reigning MVP can replicate his clutch performance on the road in this series.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Dec 13, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) stands on the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Victor Wembanyama Reacts To Game 2 Loss And Mounting Spurs Injuries
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