Victor Wembanyama Reacts To Game 2 Loss And Mounting Spurs Injuries

Momentum has shifted in the NBA’s 2026 Western Conference Finals. After taking a 1-0 series lead in Game 1, the Spurs were hopeful for their chances of a swift victory. Instead, they find themselves in a 1-1 tie and down two of their starting guards.

In the aftermath of his defeat against the Thunder (122-113), star big man Victor Wembanyama had a lot to say on what his team could improve going forward. He said his team lacked consistency and called on teammates to trust the game plan developed over hours of film and scouting.

“Consistency throughout the game, our game plan. ” I can think of a few down moments for myself, especially in the fourth quarter,” said Victor. “It’s all in the scouting, I have to trust the scouting. We have to trust it and do our work early. It’s a straight effort. The tactics, we all know by heart, but it doesn’t mean it’s easy, and we have to work through it.”

The Spurs are headed back to San Antonio for Games 3 and 4, where they will have a chance to retake control of the series. Arguably even more pressing, however, is the current status of their backcourt. They lost Dylan Harper tonight with a right hamstring strain, while point guard De’Aaron Fox has yet to play in the series as he recovers from a right ankle sprain.

“We gotta help out ball handlers well, and take care of the ball,” said Victor, on how the Spurs have handled the loss of such major pieces. “We didn’t do a great job at it today, but we need some poise, for sure. Taking care of the ball, helping the main ball handlers, and being aggressive, just like we were in the third quarter.”

Other than Victor and 25-year-old Devin Vassell on the wing, the only saving grace for the Spurs tonight was Stephon Castle, who held it down at point guard with his best performance yet in the series. In 38 minutes, he put up 25 points, five rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and zero blocks on 58.8% shooting and 18.7% shooting from three. Victor made sure to praise him after the game.

“His competitiveness is unmatched, and we definitely need it,” said Wembanyama. “He gets us out of a lot of tough situations.”

It wasn’t a good night for the Spurs, and you could tell from Victor’s reaction how much the frustration was mounting. With his 41-point performance on Monday, he showed he’s ready for the moment, but there are still fundamental flaws that could hold his team back. The biggest is inexperience, and it’s really making the difference against the defending NBA champions.

The good news for Victor is that he will have his chance for revenge soon enough. With the series shifting to San Antonio, the Spurs can get to more familiar surroundings and maybe play up to their full potential. They figured out the formula in Game 1, and Victor believes his team can advance if they play smart, stay aggressive, and trust in the process laid out by the coaches. Of course, more than anything, success will also depend on health, and all the Spurs can do is hope for the best as their injured players continue their ongoing recoveries.