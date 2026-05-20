Spurs Player Ratings: Wembanyama’s Monster Double-Double Can’t Prevent Game 2 Loss

The San Antonio Spurs could not steal both games in Oklahoma City, but Victor Wembanyama once again showed why many already consider him the most dominant force in basketball. In a 122-113 loss, Wemby held his own again but faced a far better effort from the Thunder, particularly from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Despite the Game 2 loss, Wembanyama delivered another strong postseason performance, while several Spurs guards struggled with turnovers and defensive pressure as Oklahoma City evened the series at 1-1. Here are the Spurs player ratings.

Victor Wembanyama: A+

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 17 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 4 BLK, 4 TOV, 8-16 FG, 3-7 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 37 MIN

Another monster playoff performance from Wembanyama. He completely controlled the paint defensively, altered countless shots, and carried San Antonio on both ends for long stretches. His passing out of double teams was excellent, and he continued showing how unstoppable his inside-out scoring package has become. The turnovers were a slight issue, but without him, this game likely becomes a blowout much earlier.

Devin Vassell: B+

Game Stats: 22 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 1 BLK, 7-14 FG, 6-12 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 38 MIN

Devin Vassell was one of the Spurs’ biggest offensive bright spots. He shot the ball confidently from deep and consistently punished Oklahoma City whenever they overcommitted defensively. His perimeter scoring kept San Antonio competitive for stretches, although he provided limited impact in other areas.

Dylan Harper: B

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 3 AST, 2 REB, 1 TOV, 5-10 FG, 2-2 FT, 25 MIN

Dylan Harper gave the Spurs solid production with efficient finishing and composed decision-making. He did not force shots, attacked smartly when opportunities appeared, and helped stabilize the offense during stretches where Oklahoma City ramped up defensive pressure.

Stephon Castle: B-

Game Stats: 25 PTS, 8 AST, 5 REB, 1 STL, 9 TOV, 10-17 FG, 1-6 3-PT FG, 4-4 FT, 38 MIN

Stephon Castle’s scoring aggression and playmaking were impressive, but the turnovers nearly canceled out all the positives. Oklahoma City repeatedly pressured him into mistakes, and nine turnovers in a playoff game is extremely difficult to overcome. Still, his ability to attack downhill and create offense remains a huge weapon for San Antonio.

Harrison Barnes: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 3 REB, 2 TOV, 1-2 FG, 1-2 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 12 MIN

Barnes had limited involvement offensively and struggled to make much of an overall impact. He provided some rebounding and veteran composure, but Oklahoma City’s athleticism made it difficult for him to consistently influence the game.

Luke Kornet: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 2 REB, 1 STL, 2-2 FG, 11 MIN

Kornet gave the Spurs decent backup center minutes and finished efficiently around the basket. He also competed defensively and avoided mistakes during his short stint.

Jordan McLaughlin: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 2-3 FG, 2-2 3-PT FG, 7 MIN

McLaughlin provided an immediate offensive spark off the bench and made the most of his limited opportunities. His shooting helped keep momentum alive briefly during the second half.

Keldon Johnson: C

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 4-12 FG, 2-4 3-PT FG, 26 MIN

Keldon Johnson played hard as usual, especially on the offensive glass, but his efficiency inside the arc was shaky. He forced several difficult attempts and struggled finishing through contact consistently. His physicality helped at times, though overall this was an uneven performance.

Julian Champagnie: C

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2-8 FG, 1-7 3-PT FG, 3-4 FT, 36 MIN

Champagnie had a rough shooting night and never really found offensive rhythm from deep. While he competed defensively and provided some rebounding support, the Spurs needed far more efficiency from one of their key floor spacers. His inability to capitalize on open perimeter looks hurt San Antonio’s offense throughout the game.

Carter Bryant: D+

Game Stats: 1 REB, 2 TOV, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 10 MIN

Bryant’s offensive impact was nonexistent, and the turnovers limited his effectiveness even further. He did show flashes defensively with active hands and weak-side rim protection, but San Antonio needed much more from its bench unit.