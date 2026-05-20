Thunder Player Ratings: SGA Has MVP Performance Against Spurs To Tie Series 1-1

The Oklahoma City Thunder responded exactly how championship-caliber teams are supposed to after a tough Game 1 loss. Behind a vintage MVP-level outing from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and major contributions across the rotation, Oklahoma City overwhelmed the San Antonio Spurs 122-113 to even the series at 1-1.

The Thunder forced 21 turnovers, piled up 34 assists, and controlled the flow for most of the night as Shai reminded everyone why he remains one of the league’s most unstoppable postseason performers. Let’s dive into the Thunder player ratings after an exciting Game 2.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: A+

Game Stats: 30 PTS, 9 AST, 4 REB, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 1 TOV, 12-24 FG, 0-3 3-PT FG, 6-6 FT, 38 MIN

This was a signature playoff performance from Shai. After struggling in Game 1, he completely controlled the pace tonight and dissected San Antonio’s defense possession after possession. Whether attacking the rim, manipulating defenders in the midrange, or creating opportunities for teammates, he was in total command. His efficiency, defensive activity, and only one turnover despite massive usage made this a true MVP-caliber outing.

Isaiah Hartenstein: A

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 13 REB, 3 AST, 3 TOV, 4-8 FG, 2-4 FT, 27 MIN

Isaiah Hartenstein gave Oklahoma City solid interior minutes and battled hard on the glass against Victor Wembanyama. His eight offensive rebounds created numerous second-chance opportunities, and while he was not dominant offensively, he provided physicality and effort throughout the game. He did struggle somewhat finishing consistently and committed three turnovers, but overall this was a productive, gritty performance.

Alex Caruso: A

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 5 AST, 3 REB, 1 STL, 5-7 FG, 3-4 3-PT FG, 4-4 FT, 25 MIN

Alex Caruso once again delivered winning basketball in every area. He brought relentless defensive pressure, hit timely threes, and made excellent decisions as a secondary playmaker. His energy completely changed the tempo during key stretches, and his efficiency offensively gave Oklahoma City a massive boost.

Cason Wallace: A

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 4 STL, 4-6 FG, 4-6 3-PT FG, 25 MIN

Wallace played one of the best all-around games of his young playoff career. He was disruptive defensively, constantly jumping passing lanes and forcing mistakes, while also drilling four threes with confidence. His poise, efficiency, and perimeter defense made him one of the Thunder’s biggest difference-makers off the bench.

Jared McCain: B

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 4-14 FG, 3-9 3-PT FG, 1-2 FT, 26 MIN

McCain’s efficiency was shaky, but his activity level and confidence never wavered. He continued attacking offensively despite a rough shooting night and contributed defensively with multiple steals. His rebounding and overall energy helped stabilize the second unit.

Ajay Mitchell: B

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 2 AST, 4 STL, 1 BLK, 3 TOV, 4-8 FG, 0-2 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 28 MIN

Mitchell made a strong impact with his aggressive perimeter defense and ability to pressure the ball. His four steals consistently disrupted San Antonio’s rhythm, and he attacked the basket effectively when opportunities opened up. The turnovers were a minor issue, but his energy and defensive playmaking stood out all night.

Chet Holmgren: B

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 5-10 FG, 0-2 3-PT FG, 3-4 FT, 27 MIN

Chet Holmgren put together an efficient two-way game despite not stuffing the stat sheet. He knocked down timely shots, moved well defensively, and helped contain San Antonio’s frontcourt for stretches. However, he never fully imposed himself offensively and was somewhat overshadowed by the physicality of Wembanyama inside.

Luguentz Dort: B-

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 TOV, 3-4 FG, 1-2 3-PT FG, 1-2 FT, 16 MIN

Dort played limited minutes but brought his usual defensive intensity. He made quick decisions offensively and knocked down a three while helping pressure San Antonio’s ball handlers. His impact was modest overall due to the reduced role, but he did his job effectively.

Jalen Williams: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 1 REB, 2 STL, 2-4 FG, 7 MIN

Williams barely played before exiting early, making it difficult to properly evaluate his performance. In his short stint, he showed flashes of defensive energy and transition activity, but Oklahoma City clearly missed his normal offensive versatility and playmaking.

Jaylin Williams: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 2-6 3-PT FG, 10 MIN

Williams gave the Thunder decent energy off the bench and stretched the floor with his willingness to shoot from deep. While he was inconsistent offensively, he competed on the glass and moved the ball effectively in limited minutes.

Isaiah Joe: C

Game Stats: 1 AST, 0-3 FG, 0-2 3-PT FG, 10 MIN

Joe struggled badly to find rhythm offensively and failed to provide his usual floor spacing spark. While he did not hurt the team elsewhere, Oklahoma City needed more from one of its premier shooters.