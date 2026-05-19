Rudy Gobert Trade Rumors: 3 Potential Destinations If Timberwolves Reset

In the aftermath of a crushing defeat to the San Antonio Spurs, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves find themselves in a state of reflection. To pick up so much momentum in the first round only to lose in the Semifinals is a crushing blow, and the front office is already hard at work finding a path to improvement.

As it stands, the Timberwolves have designated their three core players of the future, and it may not be what you think. Anthony Edwards is the main star, of course, but the only untouchables after him are Jaden McDaniels and Joan Beringer, leaving everyone else’s future up for grabs. Specifically, it makes things interesting for Rudy Gobert, who, according to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, has come under scrutiny as the Timberwolves question his long-term viability.

Rudy, a four-time Defensive Player of the Year, has been a key member of the Wolves and the main catalyst behind their elite, championship-level defense. This season, with averages of 10.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game, Gobert stepped into a more modest role offensively, but his impact on defense remains as powerful as ever.

It wasn’t until the Semifinals against the Spurs that Gobert’s future was truly threatened. Despite his best efforts, Victor was imposing his will in the paint, averaging 22.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 4.7 blocks per game. In the close-out Game 6, he finished with 19 points and six rebounds in the game, while holding Rudy scoreless in 21 minutes.

So, with the Timberwolves back at the drawing board, nothing is off the table when it comes to building around their new core trio. With steady progress over the past few years, this team feels close to a title, and trading Rudy may be the final move they need to get there. While many teams would make a run for the renowned defensive specialist, a few stand out from the bunch as the best landing spots.

1. Boston Celtics

Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: Jaylen Brown, Payton Pritchard

Boston Celtics Receive: Rudy Gobert, 2028 first-round pick, 2032 first-round pick, 2032 second-round pick

Anthony Edwards can hold it down at shooting guard, but Minnesota still needs more firepower on the wing to keep up against teams like the Spurs and Thunder. Jaylen Brown (6’6″) is arguably one of the best wing players in the league right now, and he’s coming off a career year in Boston with averages of 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 47.7% shooting and 34.7% shooting from three. As an elite two-way forward who can defend multiple positions, he’d be an ideal fit next to Edwards and an instant upgrade over Julius Randle in terms of co-stars for Edwards. That’s not to mention Payton Pritchard, who would easily get the start at point guard.

For the Celtics, Jaylen Brown’s antics have put him at the center of trade talks, and Gobert is a target that fits their needs. Forced to rely on Neemias Queta all season, Rudy would be a massive addition to their frontcourt, and his presence would provide an instant boost on defense. Alongside Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, Sam Hauser, and Nikola Vucevic, the Celtics could go into next season feeling confident about their chances. If that’s not enough to convince Boston (Gobert turns 34 in June), the haul of draft picks gives them enough assets that they could actively start planning for the future.

2. Charlotte Hornets

Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets Receive: Rudy Gobert, 2028 first-round pick, 2032 second-round pick

LaMelo Ball would come with a lot of risks, but he’s worth the pursuit if the Wolves plan to prioritize their backcourt this summer. Since Donte DiVincenzo’s injury, there’s been a vacancy at point guard that LaMelo would more than fill. Though he comes with baggage, his game is undeniable with averages of 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 40.7% shooting and 36.8% shooting from three. He and Edwards would form a powerful new offensive backcourt, while Naz Reid could take over starting center duties.

In Charlotte, there have always been doubts about LaMelo’s leadership, but they have other young guys ready to take his spot. Between Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, and Ryan Kalkbrenner, a culture is building in Charlotte, and Rudy’s interior play could unlock a whole new world for them. In the end, for a Hornets team that has always struggled on defense, Gobert can set the example and teach the young guys what it looks like to have good habits on that end of the floor. At the very least, his size and experience will help the Hornets better match up against other elite frontcourts.

3. Dallas Mavericks

Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: Kyrie Irving, Max Christie, 2032 second-round pick

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Rudy Gobert, 2032 first-round pick

Anthony Edwards is reportedly eyeing a partnership with Kyrie Irving, and it doesn’t take a genius to see why. As a former champion and an elite offensive point guard, Irving is unlike any other player in the NBA. With career averages of 23.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 47.3% shooting and 40.1% shooting from three, his scoring is unstoppable, and a duo with Edwards would be magical to watch. Of course, given Irving’s recent injury history, he can come at a discount to Minnesota, which might only have to give up Gobert and a future first-round pick.

While the Mavericks are not a win-now team, they can still benefit from Gobert’s defensive presence. Having him in the lineup to provide some resistance in the paint would be a huge relief for Cooper Flagg and would also allow the Mavericks to build a defensive identity for their new basketball era. Best of all, they get a future first to expedite their rebuild. On multiple fronts, it’s a win for Dallas, and they really have nothing else to lose right now after finishing 26-56 in the regular season (12th).