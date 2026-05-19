5 Things We Learned After Knicks Complete 22-Point Comeback To Steal Game 1 Against Cavaliers

The New York Knicks pulled off one of the wildest comebacks of the postseason, erasing a 22-point deficit to steal Game 1 from the Cleveland Cavaliers with a stunning 115-104 road victory. What looked like a comfortable Cavaliers win midway through the game quickly turned into a nightmare as New York completely flipped the momentum through another signature performance from Jalen Brunson.

The Knicks looked dead in the water early, struggling offensively while Cleveland’s defense controlled the pace. But once Brunson found his rhythm and the Knicks began dominating inside, the entire game shifted dramatically.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers completely unraveled down the stretch. Turnovers piled up, the offense stagnated, and their role players disappeared as the Knicks closed the game with overwhelming energy and execution.

1. Jalen Brunson Delivered Another Clutch Playoff Performance

Jalen Brunson proved again why he is one of the NBA’s most dominant clutch players in recent memory. Brunson exploded for 38 points and 6 assists while completely taking over the second half offensively.

Cleveland simply had no answer for his footwork, shot creation, and ability to control the tempo late in the game.

Whenever the Knicks needed a bucket, Brunson responded with another clutch jumper, tough finish, or smart playmaking decision. His calmness completely stabilized New York during the comeback.

This was superstar-level shot-making under pressure.

2. Cleveland Completely Fell Apart In The Clutch

The Cavaliers looked dominant early, building a 22-point lead and controlling most of the first half. Then everything collapsed.

Cleveland finished with 21 turnovers, many of them careless live-ball mistakes that fueled New York’s transition offense and momentum swings. James Harden struggled badly with decision-making, committing 6 turnovers while shooting just 5-16 from the field.

The Cavaliers also became overly dependent on difficult three-point attempts, launching 50 shots from deep despite shooting only 32.0%.

Instead of continuing to attack the paint, Cleveland settled offensively and allowed the Knicks back into the game.

3. The Knicks Destroyed Cleveland Inside

One of the biggest surprises of the game was New York’s dominance in the paint.

The Knicks outscored Cleveland 60-38 inside while also winning the rebounding battle 47-38. Karl-Anthony Towns grabbed 13 rebounds, Josh Hart added 7, and multiple Knicks players consistently attacked the rim with aggression.

Even when New York’s three-point shooting cooled off, their physicality around the basket completely changed the game. Cleveland simply could not contain New York’s pressure once the momentum shifted.

4. Donovan Mitchell Tried To Carry His Team Alone

Donovan Mitchell was easily Cleveland’s best player and one of the few reasons the game was in his team’s hands for most of the game. Mitchell finished with 29 points and 6 steals while constantly creating offense despite receiving inconsistent support around him.

He attacked aggressively throughout the game and played with clear urgency on both ends. However, the lack of efficient help around him became a major issue.

Harden struggled, Evan Mobley shot inefficiently, and Cleveland’s supporting cast failed to provide consistent scoring once the Knicks made their run.

Mitchell did everything he could to stop the collapse, but it wasn’t enough.

5. New York’s Role Players Came Through

While Brunson deserved the headlines, New York’s supporting cast played a massive role in the comeback. Landry Shamet gave the Knicks huge minutes off the bench, scoring 9 points while hitting all three of his three-point attempts.

Mikal Bridges added 18 efficient points, OG Anunoby contributed strong defense and physicality, and Josh Hart impacted every hustle category imaginable. The Knicks’ depth, toughness, and composure completely overwhelmed Cleveland late in the game.

After stealing home-court advantage in dramatic fashion, New York suddenly looks like the more confident and mentally tougher team heading into Game 2.