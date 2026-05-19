5 Things We Learned After Knicks Complete 22-Point Comeback To Steal Game 1 Against Cavaliers

The New York Knicks were down by 22 points in Game 1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers but somehow clawed their way back in thanks to elite performances from their clutch players.

Eddie Bitar
5 Min Read
Jan 25, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates during a timeout called by the Sacramento Kings in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks pulled off one of the wildest comebacks of the postseason, erasing a 22-point deficit to steal Game 1 from the Cleveland Cavaliers with a stunning 115-104 road victory. What looked like a comfortable Cavaliers win midway through the game quickly turned into a nightmare as New York completely flipped the momentum through another signature performance from Jalen Brunson.

The Knicks looked dead in the water early, struggling offensively while Cleveland’s defense controlled the pace. But once Brunson found his rhythm and the Knicks began dominating inside, the entire game shifted dramatically.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers completely unraveled down the stretch. Turnovers piled up, the offense stagnated, and their role players disappeared as the Knicks closed the game with overwhelming energy and execution.

 

1. Jalen Brunson Delivered Another Clutch Playoff Performance

Jalen Brunson proved again why he is one of the NBA’s most dominant clutch players in recent memory. Brunson exploded for 38 points and 6 assists while completely taking over the second half offensively.

Cleveland simply had no answer for his footwork, shot creation, and ability to control the tempo late in the game.

Whenever the Knicks needed a bucket, Brunson responded with another clutch jumper, tough finish, or smart playmaking decision. His calmness completely stabilized New York during the comeback.

This was superstar-level shot-making under pressure.

 

2. Cleveland Completely Fell Apart In The Clutch

The Cavaliers looked dominant early, building a 22-point lead and controlling most of the first half. Then everything collapsed.

Cleveland finished with 21 turnovers, many of them careless live-ball mistakes that fueled New York’s transition offense and momentum swings. James Harden struggled badly with decision-making, committing 6 turnovers while shooting just 5-16 from the field.

The Cavaliers also became overly dependent on difficult three-point attempts, launching 50 shots from deep despite shooting only 32.0%.

Instead of continuing to attack the paint, Cleveland settled offensively and allowed the Knicks back into the game.

 

3. The Knicks Destroyed Cleveland Inside

One of the biggest surprises of the game was New York’s dominance in the paint.

The Knicks outscored Cleveland 60-38 inside while also winning the rebounding battle 47-38. Karl-Anthony Towns grabbed 13 rebounds, Josh Hart added 7, and multiple Knicks players consistently attacked the rim with aggression.

Even when New York’s three-point shooting cooled off, their physicality around the basket completely changed the game. Cleveland simply could not contain New York’s pressure once the momentum shifted.

 

4. Donovan Mitchell Tried To Carry His Team Alone

Donovan Mitchell was easily Cleveland’s best player and one of the few reasons the game was in his team’s hands for most of the game. Mitchell finished with 29 points and 6 steals while constantly creating offense despite receiving inconsistent support around him.

He attacked aggressively throughout the game and played with clear urgency on both ends. However, the lack of efficient help around him became a major issue.

Harden struggled, Evan Mobley shot inefficiently, and Cleveland’s supporting cast failed to provide consistent scoring once the Knicks made their run.

Mitchell did everything he could to stop the collapse, but it wasn’t enough.

 

5. New York’s Role Players Came Through

While Brunson deserved the headlines, New York’s supporting cast played a massive role in the comeback. Landry Shamet gave the Knicks huge minutes off the bench, scoring 9 points while hitting all three of his three-point attempts.

Mikal Bridges added 18 efficient points, OG Anunoby contributed strong defense and physicality, and Josh Hart impacted every hustle category imaginable. The Knicks’ depth, toughness, and composure completely overwhelmed Cleveland late in the game.

After stealing home-court advantage in dramatic fashion, New York suddenly looks like the more confident and mentally tougher team heading into Game 2.

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ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
Previous Article DENVER, COLORADO - FEBRUARY 9: James Harden #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots a free throw during the third quarter of the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on February 9, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Chris Swann/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images) Cavaliers Player Ratings: Harden Drops A Stinker As Game 1 Ends In A Disaster
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