Knicks Player Ratings: Brunson Clutch Again In Epic Comeback Victory In Game 1

The New York Knicks looked dead in the water after falling behind by 22 points on the road, but Jalen Brunson once again delivered a clutch performance to steal Game 1 from the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 115-104 victory.

Brunson completely took over late, carving up Cleveland’s defense possession after possession while the Knicks dominated the interior and controlled the glass throughout the comeback. New York outscored Cleveland by 11 in the fourth quarter and never stopped attacking, with timely contributions from Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Landry Shamet helping fuel a stunning comeback victory.

Here are the Knicks player ratings, and we have to give flowers to the players who performed when it mattered most.

Jalen Brunson: A+

Game Stats: 38 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL, 3 TOV, 15-29 FG, 1-6 3-PT FG, 7-10 FT, 46 MIN

Brunson delivered another legendary playoff performance and completely shifted the game in the second half. Cleveland had no answer for him once he found his rhythm, as he relentlessly attacked mismatches, hit impossible mid-range shots, and controlled every big possession late. This was pure superstar basketball when the Knicks needed it most.

Mikal Bridges: A

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 3 TOV, 7-11 FG, 2-4 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 42 MIN

Bridges was one of New York’s steadiest players from start to finish. He scored efficiently, knocked down timely shots in the fourth, and played disruptive defense throughout the game. His calm offensive production helped keep the Knicks alive before Brunson completely took over late.

Landry Shamet: B+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 1 REB, 3-4 FG, 3-3 3-PT FG, 17 MIN

Shamet gave the Knicks massive bench production with elite floor spacing and perfect three-point shooting. Every shot he hit felt momentum-changing, and his ability to punish Cleveland’s defensive rotations helped fuel New York’s comeback.

OG Anunoby: B

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 2-9 FG, 1-6 3-PT FG, 8-10 FT, 34 MIN

Anunoby struggled badly shooting the basketball for most of the night, but he still found ways to impact the game. He attacked the rim aggressively, earned trips to the free throw line, and played strong defense during New York’s comeback push. Even without efficient scoring, his physicality and versatility mattered late.

Karl-Anthony Towns: B

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 13 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 7 TOV, 6-14 FG, 1-5 3-PT FG, 40 MIN

Karl-Anthony Towns had a strange but productive performance. He controlled the glass and created offense for teammates with excellent passing, but his seven turnovers nearly buried the Knicks multiple times. Still, his rebounding presence and interior scoring became important once New York started clawing back into the game.

Josh Hart: B

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 5-11 FG, 1-5 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 31 MIN

Josh Hart brought his usual energy and hustle, but his overall impact fluctuated throughout the night. He contributed across the board and helped stabilize things during stretches where the Knicks looked disorganized, though Cleveland attacked him effectively at times defensively.

Mitchell Robinson: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 1-3 FG, 2-8 FT, 14 MIN

Robinson’s offensive limitations showed up again at the free-throw line, but his rebounding and defensive energy still gave the Knicks useful minutes. He battled hard inside and helped New York stay competitive physically against Cleveland’s frontcourt.

Jose Alvarado: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 1 REB, 2-3 FG, 7 MIN

Alvarado only played briefly, but he brought his usual defensive intensity and energy. His minutes helped inject life into the Knicks during a critical stretch.

Jordan Clarkson: C

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 2 REB, 1 TOV, 1 BLK, 1-3 FG, 1-1 3-PT FG, 16 MIN

Clarkson didn’t provide much offensive creation, but he hit a timely three-pointer and had a couple of decent defensive possessions. The Knicks needed more shot creation from him overall, though his minutes weren’t disastrous.

Miles McBride: C-

Game Stats: 2 REB, 1 AST, 1-1 FG, 17 MIN

McBride barely contributed offensively and struggled to make much impact despite decent defensive activity. The Knicks survived his quiet night largely because Brunson completely carried the offense late.