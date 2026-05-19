Cavaliers Player Ratings: Harden Drops A Stinker As Game 1 Ends In A Disaster

The Cleveland Cavaliers completely collapsed after building a massive lead, and their veterans were at the center of the disaster. Cleveland led by 22 points before the offense unraveled into careless turnovers and terrible late-game execution against the New York Knicks.

While Donovan Mitchell did everything possible to keep the Cavaliers alive, James Harden delivered one of the most frustrating playoff performances in a conference finals opener, and the supporting cast completely crumbled under New York’s relentless pressure.

The Knicks dominated the second half physically and mentally, stealing Game 1 in stunning fashion. Here are the Cavs player ratings, and here is some foreshadowing: we are going to be a bit harsh.

Donovan Mitchell: A-

Game Stats: 29 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 6 STL, 1 BLK, 4 TOV, 12-23 FG, 4-11 3-PT FG, 1-1 FT, 41 MIN

Mitchell was easily Cleveland’s best player and the main reason the game stayed competitive after the collapse began. He scored efficiently, created turnovers defensively, and consistently attacked New York’s defense. Unfortunately, he received almost no help once the Knicks seized momentum in the second half.

Evan Mobley: B

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 14 REB, 3 AST, 3 BLK, 3 TOV, 6-16 FG, 2-8 3-PT FG, 1-2 FT, 40 MIN

Evan Mobley impacted the game defensively and rebounded at a high level, but his offensive inconsistency hurt Cleveland badly. He settled for too many perimeter shots and struggled to capitalize against smaller defenders. His defense kept the Cavaliers alive for stretches, but the offensive production simply wasn’t efficient enough.

Dean Wade: B-

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 3-5 FG, 3-5 3-PT FG, 1-1 FT, 29 MIN

Wade quietly gave Cleveland quality minutes and spaced the floor effectively throughout the game. He knocked down open threes, avoided mistakes, and competed defensively. Unfortunately, his steady play was overshadowed by the complete collapse around him.

Jarrett Allen: B-

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 3-6 FG, 4-8 FT, 35 MIN

Jarrett Allen battled hard inside and protected the rim fairly well, but Cleveland needed more dominance from him on the glass considering how badly New York controlled the paint late. His missed free throws also became costly in a game that completely swung in the second half.

Sam Merrill: B-

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 4-9 FG, 3-8 3-PT FG, 1-1 FT, 28 MIN

Merrill provided useful shooting and spacing off the bench and was one of Cleveland’s few role players willing to keep firing confidently. However, his defensive limitations became more noticeable as Brunson took over the game late.

Max Strus: C-

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 3 TOV, 2-6 FG, 2-6 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 25 MIN

Strus had a few timely shots early, but he disappeared once the game tightened up. His turnovers and defensive lapses became major issues during New York’s comeback run.

Dennis Schroder: D+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 5 AST, 1 STL, 1-9 FG, 1-4 3-PT FG, 18 MIN

Schroder’s shooting struggles completely sabotaged Cleveland’s second unit. While he created a few decent looks for teammates, his inability to score allowed New York to completely ignore him offensively.

Keon Ellis: D

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 2 TOV, 2-2 FT, 5 MIN

Ellis barely played, but his short minutes were rough. He turned the ball over twice almost immediately and failed to provide any meaningful stability.

James Harden: D

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 6 TOV, 5-16 FG, 1-8 3-PT FG, 4-6 FT, 42 MIN

This was a complete playoff disaster from Harden. He constantly killed possessions with isolation dribbling, turned the ball over in huge moments, and bricked nearly every important perimeter shot late in the game. Once New York increased the defensive pressure, Harden completely unraveled and looked overwhelmed by the moment. Cleveland’s offense fell apart largely because of his inability to control the game.