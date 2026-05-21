5 Reasons Why Thunder Won Game 2 Against Spurs As Series Shifts To San Antonio

After dropping Game 1 at home, the Oklahoma City Thunder responded exactly like a championship contender should. Led by a clutch performance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and some excellent defense, OKC defeated the San Antonio Spurs 122-113 to even the Western Conference Finals before the series shifts to San Antonio.

The Oklahoma City Thunder looked far more aggressive, composed, and connected compared to Game 1, particularly on the defensive end, where their pressure completely disrupted San Antonio’s offensive rhythm. The Thunder forced 21 Spurs turnovers and took advantage of an efficient offense.

Meanwhile, despite another strong outing from Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs struggled to take care of the basketball and could never fully recover from Oklahoma City’s defensive intensity. Here are the five reasons why the Thunder tied the series 1-1 as we await Friday’s game.

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Completely Controlled The Game

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looked like the best player on the floor from start to finish. The Thunder superstar finished with 30 points and 9 assists while shooting 12-24 from the field and committing just one turnover despite handling constant defensive attention.

Unlike Game 1, Shai played with far more control offensively and consistently attacked San Antonio’s defense in the midrange. Whenever the Spurs threatened to make a push, Gilgeous-Alexander calmly responded with another clutch basket or setup for teammates.

This was the composed superstar response Oklahoma City desperately needed, and the MVP came through.

2. Oklahoma City’s Defense Completely Changed The Series

The Thunder’s defensive activity was on another level compared to Game 1. OKC finished with 14 steals and forced 21 Spurs turnovers, constantly disrupting San Antonio’s rhythm and turning defense into offense.

Multiple Thunder players swarmed ball handlers, jumped passing lanes, and pressured San Antonio into rushed decisions throughout the game. Cason Wallace was especially disruptive with 4 steals, while Ajay Mitchell added 4 more steals off the bench.

The Thunder’s pressure completely altered the flow of the game, and we have to give them a ton of credit for this bounce-back performance.

3. Victor Wembanyama Was Great, But Didn’t Get Enough Help

Victor Wembanyama once again delivered a dominant all-around performance. He finished with 21 points, 17 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 blocks while impacting nearly every possession defensively.

He controlled the glass, protected the rim, and created offense both inside and on the perimeter. However, San Antonio’s supporting cast failed to consistently help him overcome Oklahoma City’s defensive pressure.

Stephon Castle scored 25 points but also committed 9 turnovers, while the Spurs as a team repeatedly wasted possessions with careless mistakes. The Spurs simply gave Oklahoma City too many extra opportunities.

4. Alex Caruso And OKC’s Bench Came Through

Alex Caruso once again made a massive impact off the bench. He scored 17 points on efficient shooting while adding 5 assists and strong perimeter defense. His energy consistently shifted momentum in Oklahoma City’s favor, especially during critical stretches in the second half.

The Thunder bench overall was far more productive and disciplined than San Antonio’s second unit. Jared McCain added 12 points, Ajay Mitchell chipped in 10 points and 4 steals, and Cason Wallace contributed across the board.

That depth advantage became a major difference-maker in this game. Caruso was huge in Game 1, but there was more to what he did for the Thunder in this must-win matchup.

5. The Series Is Now Completely Reset Heading To San Antonio

After losing home court in Game 1, Oklahoma City responded with exactly the kind of performance contenders need in the playoffs. The Thunder looked sharper defensively, cleaner offensively, and far more disciplined overall.

They won the assist battle 34-22, committed only 10 turnovers, and generated 27 points off Spurs turnovers.

At the same time, San Antonio proved they are still extremely dangerous. Wembanyama continues to dominate the series physically, and the Spurs shot 40.0% from three despite the loss.

With the series now tied 1-1, the pressure shifts entirely to San Antonio as the Western Conference Finals head to one of the loudest environments in basketball.