Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 2 Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The New York Knicks host the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Finals matchup on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at the iconic Madison Square Garden. The Knicks currently hold a 1-0 lead in the series after winning Game 1 in a 108-102 OT thriller, where the Knicks executed the biggest comeback in the franchise’s Playoff history (22 points).

Jalen Brunson was the star for New York with 38 points (15-29 FG) and 15 points in the fourth quarter to help the Knicks complete this historic comeback. Mikal Bridges had a strong performance with 18 points, while Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns all scored 13 points. Hart also had seven rebounds and four assists, while Towns had 11 rebounds and five assists, with Anunoby contributing five rebounds as well.

The Cavaliers lost control of the game after Donovan Mitchell led them with 29 points, five rebounds, and six steals. Evan Mobley had 15 points, 14 rebounds, and three blocks in a decent showing, while James Harden struggled with 15 points (5-16 FG). None of their stats meant anything in the end as they completely fell apart in the final eight minutes of the fourth quarter and gave away what seemed to be a certain win.

The Cavaliers need to steal a game on New York’s home court and already blew that chance. Can they find the energy to contain the Knicks in what’s been a grueling postseason run?

Injury Report

Knicks

N/A

Cavaliers

N/A

Why The Knicks Have The Advantage

The Knicks’ two biggest advantages come in the form of intangibles. The first is their raucous home crowd, who gave them fuel during the fourth quarter to complete an incredible comeback. This is arguably the strongest home court advantage out of the four remaining teams in the postseason, and the Knicks will be riding this advantage to a potential 2-0 series advantage.

The second clear advantage in New York’s camp is the rest their players have. The Cavaliers are coming off two hard-fought seven-game series wins and now, an OT Game 1 in the Conference Finals, where they didn’t have enough energy to hold onto a 22-point lead with less than eight minutes in the fourth quarter. Fresher legs made a huge difference in Game 1, despite the Knicks playing one of their worst Playoff games until that late fourth-quarter run.

Jalen Brunson is proving to be a more reliable late-game option than either Mitchell or Harden in Cleveland, so this is going to be a key battle New York will hope to win again. Brunson has a history of outperforming and eliminating Mitchell going back to their days in Dallas and Utah, so this is a clear mental edge in favor of the Knicks.

The Knicks won several key battles such as rebounding (47-38), turnovers (17-19), points-off-turnovers (28-20), points-in-paint (60-38), fastbreak points (13-12), and second-chance points (17-14). The advantage in the paint is glaring, given the reputation of Jarrett Allen and Mobley as a defensive frontcourt. If the Knicks can open up that advantage and rely on a better team shooting performance than the 10-32 (31.3 3P%) they put up in Game 1, they should be comfortable favorites to maintain home court advantage and win Game 2 for a 2-0 series lead.

Why The Cavaliers Have The Advantage

The Cavaliers are fighting against a stacked deck, with their roster looking exhausted down the stretch in Game 1. They didn’t have a defensive answer for Brunson dropping 15 points on them to complete a 22-point comeback to force OT where the Cavaliers looked like they didn’t stand a chance. However, there were some great things the team showed they can do in the first three quarters that they’ll hope to rely on again.

Even with Harden’s clear struggles as an on-ball option (6 turnovers), the Cavaliers were having great success in ensuring New York’s jumpshooters can’t have success. Dean Wade was forcing Brunson into an inefficient night, with Wade’s absence in the fourth quarter coinciding with the run that Brunson led the Knicks on to ultimately steal the win. Relying on Wade as a defensive option that completes the four-star starting five they have alongside Harden, Mitchell, Mobley, and Allen is going to be crucial in Game 2.

Even with the Knicks’ success in the paint, Allen and Mobley did a great job of ensuring Towns had a quiet night. While Towns is playing a lower-usage style of basketball recently, he didn’t look to have any real opportunities to attack the paint with Allen and Mobley covering him off. Their focus on keeping Towns quiet might have allowed other Knicks to have success while driving to the rim, so a slight adjustment might allow them to close that problem off.

If the Cavaliers have the energy to chase the Knicks off their shooting spots as they did for three quarters of Game 1, they have a real chance of taking this series back to Cleveland tied at 1-1.

X-Factors

Mikal Bridges proved in Game 1 that he can be one of the Knicks’ biggest X-factors. He’s averaged 13.5 points in the Playoffs so far, making a strong contribution with 18 points to beat the Cavaliers to start the series. His recent uptick in form (18.7 points over the last six games) has been great to see, and his performance will be crucial in attacking the clear gaps the Cavaliers have in terms of defending wings.

Mitchell Robinson is averaging 5.5 points and 5.4 rebounds in the Playoffs in just 14.4 minutes per game. But these minutes lead to noticeable chaos on the court, as Robinson expends all his energy in grabbing boards and being a terrifying interior presence. He struggled against Allen and Mobley with four points and six rebounds in 14 minutes, but the Knicks will hope his performances will be more impactful going forward.

Sam Merrill almost hit the game-winner at the end of the fourth quarter in Game 1 when the ball cruelly bounced out of the net despite his perfect form. He’s averaged 8.4 points on 40.0% from three in the Playoffs, and is the best outside shooter the Cavaliers can rely on. His ability to stretch the floor is crucial, especially with a playmaker like Harden. If Merrill gets going, it’s going to be almost impossible for the Knicks to contain his quick shooting.

Dean Wade is averaging 5.1 points and 4.3 rebounds in the 2026 NBA Playoffs. While he’s mostly unheralded, there’s a reason he’s become the Cavaliers’ starting small forward. His defensive chops make him a versatile tool that’s guarded all five positions as a 6’10” forward, including Brunson in Game 1. He’ll likely retain his role ahead of the more productive Max Strus, but his intangibles make him too valuable as an X-factor for Cleveland.

Prediction

The Cavaliers proved they have the talent and production required to beat the Knicks in a playoff game. What they couldn’t prove is that they have the necessary endurance to keep the Knicks at bay. This is not a problem that can be fixed with on-court adjustments, as the Cavs players look far more exhausted than the rested Knicks. If there’s a second wind for the Cavaliers, it likely comes back at home, not in Game 2 on the road after such a deflating Game 1 loss.

Prediction: Knicks 118, Cavaliers 109