5 Things We Learned As Knicks Take Commanding 2-0 Series Lead Over 76ers

The New York Knicks may not have shot the ball particularly well from deep, but it didn’t matter. Their physicality carried them to a gritty 108-102 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, giving them a dangerous 2-0 series lead heading to Philadelphia.

This game had moments where the 76ers looked capable of stealing momentum behind Tyrese Maxey and Paul George, but the Knicks simply made more winning plays. By playing tough on defense and getting another masterful performance from Jalen Brunson, New York looked like the tougher and more complete basketball team once again.

Here are five major takeaways from Game 2.

1. The Knicks Completely Owned The Paint

The most important stat of the night wasn’t the shooting percentages or rebounds – it was New York’s dominance inside. The Knicks outscored Philadelphia 56-30 in the paint, and honestly, the game felt even more lopsided than that number suggests.

Karl-Anthony Towns was outstanding offensively, finishing with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists on 6-8 shooting. Every time the Knicks needed a calming possession, Towns either punished mismatches inside or created easy looks for teammates. Mikal Bridges also repeatedly attacked the midrange and rim, scoring 18 points on 9-13 shooting.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia never established interior resistance despite having size advantages available. Andre Drummond grabbed 8 rebounds in only 15 minutes, but foul trouble and matchup issues limited his impact. The Knicks consistently got downhill and forced the 76ers into rotation after rotation.

2. Jalen Brunson Continues To Be The Best Player In The Series

At this point, Jalen Brunson is controlling this matchup however he wants. Game 2 was another example of his ability to dictate tempo without needing outrageous efficiency from three-point range.

Brunson finished with 26 points and 6 assists, shooting 9-21 from the field while getting to the free-throw line for eight attempts. More importantly, he made the right play constantly against traps and pressure defense. When Philadelphia loaded up on him, he found Towns rolling to the rim or kicked out to cutters diving into open space.

The scary part for Philadelphia? Brunson still hasn’t had one of those unstoppable 40-point explosions yet. He’s simply controlling games with patience, footwork, and decision-making. Through two games, the 76ers still don’t have a reliable answer for him defensively.

3. Philadelphia’s Turnovers Are Destroying Them

The 76ers actually shot the ball pretty well overall. They hit 45.3% from the field and 38.2% from three, numbers that are usually good enough to win playoff games on the road. But they continue to sabotage themselves with careless basketball.

Philadelphia committed 18 turnovers, leading directly to 23 Knicks points. Tyrese Maxey had 6 turnovers, while VJ Edgecombe added 4 more. The Knicks feasted on those mistakes, turning live-ball giveaways into transition opportunities all night.

New York’s defensive activity deserves credit, too. They recorded 10 steals, led by OG Anunoby and Josh Hart, who combined for 7 steals. Every loose dribble and lazy pass felt dangerous against this defense.

4. OG Anunoby Is Dominating Both Ends

There are games where OG Anunoby doesn’t necessarily dominate headlines, but his fingerprints are all over the outcome. This was one of those nights.

Anunoby finished with 24 points on 9-17 shooting, added 5 rebounds, and completely disrupted Philadelphia defensively with 4 steals and a block. He also didn’t commit a single turnover in 37 minutes, which is remarkable considering how aggressively he played offensively.

Beyond the stats, his physicality changed the game. Whether he was defending George, jumping passing lanes, or crashing into the paint for second-chance opportunities, Anunoby consistently made momentum-winning plays. He has become the exact kind of playoff wing every contender desperately wants.

5. The Knicks Are Winning Even Without Shooting Well From Three

This might be the most concerning development for Philadelphia moving forward: the Knicks still haven’t had a great perimeter shooting game.

New York shot only 7-26 from three (26.9%), yet still scored 108 points and controlled much of the second half. Usually, poor three-point shooting creates offensive stagnation. Instead, the Knicks compensated with ball movement, transition offense, and relentless rim pressure.

Compare that to Philadelphia, who actually made 13 threes at a solid clip and still lost because they couldn’t handle New York’s physical style. The Knicks are proving they can win ugly, win fast-paced, or win defensive battles. That versatility is what makes them look increasingly dangerous in this series.