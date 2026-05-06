Knicks Player Ratings: Brunson’s Fourth-Quarter Takeover Leads New York In Physical Game 2 Win

The New York Knicks didn’t have the same insane offensive explosion from Game 1, but they showed something arguably more important in Game 2: toughness. In a back-and-forth battle against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Knicks got the job done behind clutch shot-making from Jalen Brunson, defense from OG Anunoby, and another all-around game from Karl-Anthony Towns.

Philadelphia controlled large stretches of the game and shot the ball well from deep, but New York repeatedly punished the Sixers inside. The Knicks dominated the paint 56-30, forced 18 turnovers, and made nearly every key play late.

When the game tightened in the fourth quarter, Brunson once again looked like the calmest player in the building. As the Knicks now head into Game 3 with full momentum, here are the player ratings.

Jalen Brunson: A

Game Stats: 26 PTS, 6 AST, 3 TOV, 9-21 FG, 1-5 3PT, 7-8 FT, 41 MIN

Brunson didn’t shoot lights out from deep, but he completely controlled the tempo whenever the Knicks needed a bucket. His ability to attack the midrange and collapse Philadelphia’s defense in crunch time changed the game. Every big possession seemed to end with Brunson getting exactly where he wanted on the floor.

What stood out most was his poise. Philadelphia threw multiple defenders at him throughout the night, but he never looked rattled. He absorbed contact, got to the line, and made winning plays late. That’s what stars do in playoff basketball.

OG Anunoby: A

Game Stats: 24 PTS, 5 REB, 4 STL, 1 BLK, 9-17 FG, 2-7 3PT, 4-4 FT, 37 MIN

Anunoby was everywhere. He disrupted passing lanes, made life miserable for Philadelphia’s perimeter scorers, and still managed to give the Knicks highly efficient offense. His two-way impact completely shifted momentum several times during the game.

Offensively, he attacked decisively instead of settling. Defensively, he looked like the best wing stopper on the floor. The four steals only tell part of the story because his physicality constantly pushed the Sixers out of rhythm.

Karl-Anthony Towns: A

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST, 3 TOV, 6-8 FG, 1-1 3PT, 7-9 FT, 27 MIN

This was one of Towns’ smartest playoff games in years. He picked apart double teams beautifully and played under control offensively from start to finish. Philadelphia simply had no answer for his combination of size and passing.

His efficiency jumps off the page, but the seven assists were arguably even more important. He punished help defense repeatedly and helped unlock the Knicks’ interior offense throughout the night.

Mikal Bridges: A

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 9-13 FG, 38 MIN

Bridges quietly had one of the cleanest games of anyone on the floor. He barely forced anything offensively, took high-quality shots, and provided strong perimeter defense all night long.

The Knicks needed secondary scoring next to Brunson, and Bridges delivered exactly that. His cutting and transition offense gave New York easy baskets whenever the halfcourt offense stalled.

Josh Hart: B

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL, 4 TOV, 2-6 FG, 1-5 3PT, 44 MIN

Hart’s jumper completely disappeared, but he still found ways to impact winning. That’s what makes him so valuable in playoff settings. He rebounded, defended, pushed pace, and made hustle plays all over the floor.

The turnovers and poor shooting hurt, but his energy never dipped. Tom Thibodeau trusted him with heavy minutes for a reason.

Jordan Clarkson: B

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 5 REB, 1 TOV, 2-4 FG, 2-2 FT, 8 MIN

Clarkson gave the Knicks an immediate offensive spark off the bench. In limited minutes, he attacked aggressively and generated second-chance opportunities with active rebounding.

His microwave scoring ability remains valuable in this series, especially whenever New York’s offense gets stuck in mud.

Ariel Hukporti: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 3 REB, 1-3 FG, 7 MIN

Hukporti gave solid backup center minutes and competed physically inside. He battled on the glass and helped New York survive the non-Towns minutes.

Nothing flashy, but definitely productive.

Jose Alvarado: C+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 1-2 FG, 1-1 3PT, 7 MIN

Classic Alvarado performance. Limited offense, high energy, and nonstop defensive pressure. He didn’t play much, but he brought intensity immediately after checking in.

Miles McBride: C

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 1-5 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-2 FT, 21 MIN

McBride struggled offensively, but his defensive pressure still mattered. He helped bother Tyrese Maxey at key moments and brought much-needed intensity to the second unit.

The Knicks would obviously like more shot-making from him moving forward, but his ability to stay physical defensively kept him playable despite the rough shooting night.

Landry Shamet: C

Game Stats: 8 MIN

Shamet barely touched the stat sheet, but he still spaced the floor reasonably well during his minutes. The Knicks mainly used him to maintain offensive spacing around Brunson and Towns.

Jeremy Sochan: N/A

Game Stats: 1 MIN

Sochan only appeared briefly and never had a chance to impact the game.