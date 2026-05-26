Fans Could Pay Over $1 Million For 2 Tickets As Knicks Record Most Expensive NBA Finals Seats Ever

The Knicks have reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, and the entire city essentially erupted in celebrations when they beat the Cavaliers in Game 4 to complete the sweep in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Subsequently, Madison Square Garden was prepared to host the NBA Finals for the first time in 27 years. And they began their preparations with a landmark announcement that the get-in prices for Games 3, 4, and 6 will be the most expensive ticket prices in the NBA’s history.

As per TickPick, the get-in prices for each game at Madison Square Garden are as listed below, along with the most expensive seats:

1. Game 3: $3,876, Most expensive: $150,951

2. Game 4: $3,609, Most expensive: $120,158

3. Game 6: $5,022, Most expensive: $301,901

It is not even confirmed yet that the Finals will have a Game 6, and yet the tickets are already retailing for over $300,000. Since these are just the retail prices, the secondary market is expected to have a significantly higher rate than this, especially since the Knicks’ opponents have not been confirmed yet.

Fans have posted pictures on social media that have gone viral, showing the secondary market prices for Game 3 tickets are already going as high as $595,000 per ticket. Some fans even took to social media and compared the Knicks’ astronomical ticket prices to the housing market in Oklahoma City.

“For the price of a Knicks Finals ticket, you can buy a 4-bedroom house in Oklahoma City,” wrote a fan on a viral post showing that 2 tickets for Game 3 are going to cost a Knicks fan over $1 million.

For the price of a Knicks Finals ticket you can buy a 4 bedroom house in Oklahoma City pic.twitter.com/7d6NBnP5hN — Kasra Khadem (@Kaz_Khadem) May 26, 2026

Just last season, there was significant chatter around the league when the Knicks recorded the most expensive tickets they priced in their team’s history for a playoff game ($108K for two seats). And just one season later, they are about to charge nearly ten times that amount for their first NBA Finals appearance in nearly three decades.

If you’ve got $595,000 lying around … you can have two great seats for Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden pic.twitter.com/qtmEVa8y1q — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) May 24, 2026

The Knicks are set to host the winner of the Thunder-Spurs series and may need to wait until May 30 to find out who they will be facing in the NBA Finals.

Since we are still nearly a week away from the start of the NBA Finals, we expect the prices to potentially rise even further, at least in the secondary market. But at the end of the day, this highlights the fanatic love that the city of New York has for the Knicks franchise.